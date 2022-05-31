Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Will Have Criminal Charges Dismissed

Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy caught some good news Tuesday. It’s been reported that the district attorney for Arapahoe County in Colorado has filed a motion to dismiss all charges brought against the 23-year-old.

Earlier this month Jeudy was arrested after an incident with the mother of his infant daughter, resulting in charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor offense.

Following his arrest, both a representative from Arapahoe County and Jeudy’s attorney confirmed that there was never any physical contact made between Jeudy and the baby’s mother.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed via tweet this morning that the DA was planning to dismiss all charges prior to today’s scheduled hearing. He then quoted Jeudy’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg: “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed.”

The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said his attorney Harvey Steinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

Had the case been heard, Jeudy could’ve faced up to 120 days in jail and/or up to $750 in fines just for the second-degree criminal tampering. Additional time and fines could’ve been warranted because of the domestic violence enhancer.

Denver’s first-round pick in 2020, Jeudy’s played 26 games for the Broncos, hauling in 90 receptions for more than 1,300 yards and three touchdowns. His 2021-22 season was limited to 10 games and just five starts because of a nagging ankle injury.

