Broncos Will Snap Slide Against Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Broncos, 4:05 ET

Neither of these teams are going anywhere. I’m sure people are sick of reading about games between teams that have nothing going on with their playoff hopes. But, there is opportunity there in the games between bad teams. These are two of the most disappointing teams in the entire league and this will probably be an ugly game.

The Cardinals lost Kyler Murray but he wasn’t having a good season anyway. There have been injury issues, of course, but now he is gone and might not even be back for the start of next year depending on how he advances. Now they turn to Colt McCoy who is actually a decent enough backup. In his game against the Patriots last week – and he did play the majority of it – he was able to rack up 246 passing yards and 24 rushing yards. He was only able to help them muster 13 points and did throw one interception. This will not be an easy game for the Cardinals though. They don’t do anything particularly well offensively and defensively they are not great either. The Broncos have been effective with their secondary which might make things rough on McCoy.

The Broncos have played better at home than they have on the road but they are still a pathetic 3-10 overall. They lost their last game against the Chiefs, a game that we correctly had with taking the Broncos and the points. Now they are favored in this game. It makes some sense as they are playing at home, against a backup quarterback, and they are at least keeping most games close. The Broncos offense averages align with what the Cardinals give up on defense as well. The weather looks like it will be cold, but not snowy or too windy so a typical Denver game can be expected. Russell Wilson needs to continue forcing passing in order to develop connections with his offense.

The total in this game is just way too low. I’d prefer the over in this game, but would you be surprised to see a 17 – 13 victory? Me either. Instead, I am going to take the Broncos -3 in this game. I do think they are the better team and expect the Cardinals to give up on the season even more than they already have.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024