Broncos Will Make Light Work Of Patriots

Patriots vs. Broncos, 8:15 ET

Sunday Night Football brings us yet another dud as a Christmas gift. I would love to tell you that this was a result of injuries or something else like that. The problem is, this was probably always going to be a dud of a game from the moment it was scheduled. But, guess what? I’ll be at my in-laws and need a distraction after the food and drinks throughout the day, so I’m locked in on this game. I’m going to make it mean something for me and anyone who follows my play between the Patriots and Broncos.

The Patriots are one of the most storied franchises in football, but this year’s story is not a good one. This one is one that I’m sure the fans and the franchise would rather forget. Coming into tonight, they are sitting at 3-11 and don’t even have much hope for the future. Mac Jones started the season under center, but the problem is he didn’t have any weapons. Many would make the argument that it wouldn’t matter even if he did have a solid cast of receivers. I’m not one of those people. I think in the right situation, he could’ve been effective enough, especially with the Patriots defense. That chapter closed though and now they have Bailey Zappe leading the way. Things haven’t really gotten better with him writing the story though. The Patriots are just 1-4 over their past five games. In his games, they’ve scored a total of 51 points. Averaging 10 points a game isn’t going to get you that far in this league. The Broncos defense hasn’t been spectacular this season – but they are better than a lot of statistics indicate. Part of that is the 70-point game against the Dolphins. However, last week they also gave up 42 to the Lions. The Patriots aren’t the Lions offensively, and I expect a better effort out of the Broncos in this game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

I’ve made a lot of excuses for the Broncos this season. Sean Payton isn’t the best coach in the league, but I think he has made some progress this season with them. They may have looked really bad against the Lions last week, but it was almost understandable. This was the third straight road game for the team, going from Houston to Los Angeles, to Detroit. That can be taxing on even the best teams. The secondary is still strong enough to keep them in this game, especially against a team that can’t throw the ball. Russell Wilson is having a really nice season as well. He has 24 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions on the season. Wilson should be considered the reason that this offense is humming right now, but they have a battle against a Patriots team that may not be good, but is always prepared for opponents. The Patriots are one of the best defenses against the run this season, but that isn’t exactly the strength of the Broncos team.

I am taking the Broncos to win this game. Let’s break it down a bit: the Broncos offense is better than the Patriots – especially at the most important position, quarterback. The Broncos defense, at this point, is probably better than the Patriots. The coaching edge is probably with the Patriots. I would think the special teams is probably also edged toward the Patriots. However, the Broncos are also the home team. I’m taking the Broncos -6.5 for this game. I don’t think there is a clear path for the Patriots to even cover without some random mistakes happening.

