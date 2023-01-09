Broncos Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

One day after the end of the NFL regular season, the Denver Broncos are wasting no time starting the search for their new head coach.

The Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn also interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver ultimately hired Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos fired Hackett just 15 games into his first year as a head coach.

Quinn went 43-42 as the head coach of the Falcons. He went 3-2 in the playoffs and took the team to Super Bowl LI. The Cowboys hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Wild Card Playoff matchup on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Broncos have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for the head coaching job. Again. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Broncos are in dire straits.

Denver fans had mile high hopes for the season after the team traded for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. But those hopes quickly faded with an uninspiring offense, dozens of players on injured reserve and the dismissal of Hackett.

Denver finished the season 5-12 and in the basement of the AFC West.

The Broncos also plan to interview five other coaches: