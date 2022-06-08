Broncos Investors Interested in Hiring Peyton Manning as Advisor

No matter who takes the reins of the Denver Broncos amid pending ownership bids, all interested buyers want former Broncos QB Peyton Manning in the building as an advisor.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Manning was contacted by four ownership groups that submitted a bid to buy the Denver Broncos. Offers included bringing Manning in as an investor or advisor. Billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton is reported to be the favorite to land the winning bid, with a purchase price of $4.5 billion.

A decision on the new ownership is expected this month, as previously noted on OutKick.

Peyton, a titan of the NFL and one-half of ESPN’s popular Manning-Cast, remains a prominent figure of the game, with success usually following The Sheriff on or off the field.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during a ceremony to reveal his name on the stadium Ring of Fame at halftime during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High on October 31, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo via Getty Images).

Denver’s new regime, featuring newcomers Russell Wilson and head coach / former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, carries the potential to resurrect a potency on offense for the Broncos not seen since the Peyton Manning era ended in 2015.

Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner commented on Wilson’s progress with his new team during offseason workouts. He admitted that the product has been greater than advertised, which fulfills a tall order when a nine-time Pro Bowl QB in Russell Wilson walks through the doors.

“It’s been a privilege to get to know this man, No. 3. And I’m not just talking about the way he throws the football, the way he directs the huddle, the leader he is,” Risner said. “But the man of God that this dude is, the way he treats his teammates, the amount of humility and the humbleness that this man has is extraordinary, and I’m one that when I hear a lot of hype around people I like to really watch those people, but man, this dude is the real deal, he’s going to be great for our football team, he’s already been great for me and great for a lot of other teammates so I’m honestly very excited to have him.”

For Wilson to have the proposed Broncos brain trust with Manning at the helm, Super Bowl expectations should only climb higher in Mile High.

