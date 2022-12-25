Broncos can Make it Two in a Row Against Rams

Broncos vs. Rams, 4:30 ET

No. Just no. I’m not buying that the Rams are actually good again because they have Baker Mayfield. I took the Packers last week and I’m taking the Broncos to win this game as well. This is the middle game, and will likely compete for the worst of game evening. The other one up for that award is the Buccaneers against the injured Cardinals.

The Broncos come into the game with a 4-10 record. They won their last game, one we called correctly, against the Cardinals. We also played the game against Kansas City and got another unit on them so we are going to try and catch three in a row with Denver. If you look at these two teams, Denver definitely has the better defense. They’ve been able to stop the passing game of most opponents. They put some decent pressure on opponents and even as terrible as they are on the road (just a 1-6) record, they should be able to get to a bad Rams offensive line. On offense, Russell Wilson is still not looking like the guy the Broncos thought they were getting when they traded for him. I expect them to try and run the ball more often against the Rams as well. Still, I’d take the Broncos offense over the banged-up Rams team.

The Rams pretty much mailed in their season after injury after injury piled up. They’ve only won one game over their past five, just like the Broncos, but that was somewhat flukey. Baker Mayfield isn’t going to make a difference and even though they beat the Raiders who find a different way to blow a lead every week, Mayfield isn’t the answer to this disaster of a season. I think there is a possibility that the Rams can win the game. The Broncos aren’t great, but their defense is good. Their offense can be stopped though. I expect Denver to focus on the run and if the Rams can stop that, I’m not sure that Wilson has done enough this year to prove he can beat a team through the air this year.

Injuries on the Rams side are the main reason that I don’t want to take them even with the points and at home. Clearly, they have the coaching edge, and they still have the edge in the secondary. However, the Broncos are playing better lately. Wilson is having a terrible season, but I expect him to play okay in this one. I like the Broncos defense better overall and think that if they can establish the run in this game, they win. I think the moneyline is safer at -150, but I won’t be playing it. I don’t like paying juice that high. I’ll take a shot at the -3 at +100.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024