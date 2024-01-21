Brock Purdy Recalls 49ers Trying To Get Tom Brady To Replace Him Prior To Season

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy managed to shake off a poor start to help his team defeat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. However, if head coach Kyle Shanahan had his way, Tom Brady would have started for San Francisco in that game and every other game this season.

Following the Divisional Round victory that sent that 49ers to the NFC Championship for the third-straight season and fourth time in five years, Purdy recalled Shanahan telling him the team planned to pursue Brady.

Purdy said that Shanahan guaranteed he would start the season as the team’s number one quarterback … unless, of course, Tom Brady wanted to un-retire — again — and join the team.

“I remember him saying, if we can get Tom Brady, we’re going to try to get him,” Purdy said, according to ESPN. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s the GOAT. I get it.’

“But something deep down inside me was sort of like, ‘Dude, I just showed you that I can play well in this system. And we were one game away from the Super Bowl.’ … More than anything, I was like, ‘OK, now let’s go.'”

San Francisco 49ers wanted Tom Brady, but were OK with Brock Purdy as a backup plan

That’s great perspective from Purdy, quite honestly. He’s right — if the 49ers had a chance to get Brady — who reportedly turned them down — they had to go for it. At the same time, it’s never great to hear that the team doesn’t fully believe in you.

Purdy responded with a near-MVP campaign that only derailed after a tough outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. He won yet another playoff game, his third in two seasons.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told QB Brock Purdy that he would start for the team this season unless Tom Brady wanted to play. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

His only playoff loss came in last year’s NFC Championship against the Eagles when he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter that rendered him completely unable to actually throw a football.

That injury caused the NFL to re-implement the “emergency third quarterback” rule to prevent a team from being without a viable quarterback.

But, Purdy is a viable quarterback right now. He and the 49ers are back in the NFC Championship again. The team reached the conference title game for the seventh time in the past 13 seasons. That’s wild when you think about it.

In 13 years, the 49ers have reached the NFC Championship game in over half of them. The problem? Zero Super Bowl victories.

The historic franchise hasn’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1994. So, yeah, trying to get Tom Brady — who has won seven Super Bowls since the last time the 49ers did — makes a lot of sense.

However, that didn’t happen.

Now it’s up to Brock Purdy to break the streak.