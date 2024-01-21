Brock Purdy Battles And Overcomes Terrible Opponent Not Named The Green Bay Packers

Videos by OutKick

There was that eye-opening moment in Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took the snap, and as he scanned the field for a receiver, he moved the ball to his left hand, dried his right hand on his pants, switched the football back over to his throwing hand, and then fired a pass.

All this happened as the Packers rushed him. As his receivers ran their routes. As the national television cameras focused on a game that threatened to deliver the biggest upset in this NFL postseason so far.

And, by the way, Purdy’s pass on that play fell incomplete.

Driving Rain Threatened To Stop 49ers

So, yes, the rain that drenched Santa Clara and much of the Bay Area Saturday night presented some issues.

“It is always a factor,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “but it was for both sides.”

The driving rain tested the footing of all the players. Tested the patience of all players. And tested Purdy’s ability to simply grip the ball and deliver an accurate pass.

Actually, it was the story of the night and stiffest test of the game for Purdy.

We can agree Purdy eventually passed the test. He completed 6 of 7 passes in San Francisco’s drive to their eventual game-winning touchdown.

But before that? Yikes.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Rashan Gary #52 and Karl Brooks #94 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy Struggles With Accuracy

Purdy, a 69.9 percent passer during the regular season, finished this game with a 59.9 completion percentage. And that includes that final drive when he connected on all but one pass.

Before then, his passes sometimes sailed. Sometimes sunk. Often wobbled and lacked velocity.

So the rain messed with Purdy.

He put on a glove to improve his grip at the start the game. Then he got frustrated with it.

“Yeah, I think early on,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I put on the glove for the first drive it was coming down and then it sprinkled, so I took it off. So, I was still trying to sort of figure out what I wanted to do and I was sort of fed up with the glove, so I just obviously was throwing like I normally do.

“And there were some times where I’m dropping back, ball’s a little wet from the grass, so sort of affected some accuracy and stuff, but that’s football, so I have to be better in that area.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass on the run during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Purdy Hand Size Might Have Affected Performance

Then we have to talk of something that may have affected this situation: Purdy has 9 1/4-inch hands, according to some reports, and 9 3/8-inch hands per other reports.

That’s about average in the NFL. But in a rain storm, average may be a disadvantage.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, by comparison, has 10 1/2-inch hands. And this is how he felt about the rain that troubled Purdy:

“It was obviously raining a good amount,” Love said. “It’s a challenge that presents itself, but I don’t think it was affecting too much in the passing game.”

Love shouldn’t have thrown that ill-advised pass that ended the Packers chances and, indeed, their season. But that throw had nothing to do with rain. It was simply a terrible decision.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the second half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Purdy May Not Face Rain Again In Playoffs

Purdy has a history of struggling in the rain. In a 19-17 loss to Cleveland in October, a game played in the rain, Purdy completed 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception.

Last season, he completed only 9 of 19 passes in the first half of the wild card game against the Seahawks as rain pummeled both teams. The 49ers trailed at halftime. But the rain let up in the second half and Purdy recovered as the 49ers went on to a convincing 41-23 victory.

The bottom line? Rain has not been Purdy’s ally.

But there is a silver lining to the clouds that drenched Saturday’s game. The Santa Clara forecast for next Sunday, when the 49ers host the NFC championship game, calls for only a 5 percent chance of rain.

And the Super Bowl Feb. 11 will be played indoors at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The road ahead is all clear for Brock Purdy.

