Brock Purdy Pretends To Be A Farmer During Bye Week

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy seems interested in cutting his teeth in the farming game.

The 49ers are currently 5-3 and second in the NFC West. The team still has everything it wants to accomplish in front of them. Add in the fact the team traded for Chase Young, and there’s plenty to be optimistic about coming off a three game skid.

The team is currently on its bye week, and won’t return until November 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s time for a little rest and relaxation.

Recharging is important, and for Brock Purdy, hitting the farm was on the schedule this week.

Is Brock Purdy a legit farmer? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy spends time in a combine harvester during bye week.

Purdy’s future wife Jenna Brandt shared a video of Purdy in a combine at her family farm in Iowa, and the video has been going viral on X.

You can check it out below, and I suggest buckling up because things are about to get spicy.

Don’t mind Brock, he’s just helping out on the future in-law’s farm during his bye week. pic.twitter.com/0MpEPCdKqs — Ben Visser (@BenVisser43) November 2, 2023

For some reason, people watched this on X and were blown away. Are expectations so low on social media that *checks notes* sitting in a combine is awesome?

I guess so. Sad state of affairs.

Doesn’t get any better than that!! #Iowa — Kathy Mens (@kathy_mens) November 2, 2023

That is freaking awesome!!! — Heds327 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🌪️ (@heds327) November 2, 2023

“Is this Heaven”? — Patrick Corcoran (@hawkeyejoe601) November 2, 2023

It is shocking to me how easily people on the internet are impressed. The dude is sitting shotgun in a combine, and people are acting like he’s John Dutton.

Puke. Is the farming culture now his costume? That’s sarcasm and a joke, by the way. Don’t blow up my email complaining. Take a deep breath and relax.

Tired of seeing Californians move to our midwestern cities and play cowboy/farmer.



Our culture is not your costume!! — adammorrisonfan (@adammorrisonfan) November 2, 2023

I’m simply pointing out this farming shtick is just that, a shtick. Brock Purdy is from Arizona. There are some ranches in Arizona (bet you didn’t know that!), but something tells me Purdy isn’t exactly the second coming of Kayce Dutton.

I grew up in a family with farms, and a dad who spent his entire life working on or running farms in one capacity or another. My grandfather spent his entire life running farms and working in agriculture. There’s funny and serious stories I could share about the farming lifestyle I’ve heard/know about that would probably get me fired, and I only had one toe in that world. Email me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can get into it.

Sorry, I’m just not impressed by sitting in a combine. The 49ers QB isn’t running the thing. He’s sitting here taking orders. This feels weirdly like an Instagram model doing photoshoots in a fake private jet. And yes, I get the fact Purdy didn’t post it himself. I’m not an idiot, but people are gobbling it up like he’ll be in the final episodes of “Yellowstone.”

Show me a video where he’s knee deep in cow poop, and I’ll take him a bit more seriously. Show me a video of him running through a bunch of cows that need to be milked with military precision and then I’ll tip my cap. Can the guy even ride a horse? Can he fire a rifle from horseback? I could go on and on. We might have to get my dad to write an OutKick guest column on the realities of farming. Now that would get clicks!

Brock Purdy spent his bye week farming with his fiancée. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Everyone wants to be a cowboy since “Yellowstone” made it cool, but I get paid to get it real. If Brock Purdy wants a real farming/ranching experience not crafted for social media, he can call me and I’ll introduce him to people who will show him things that will shock him. It’s a big boy job! It’s not meant for the social media game. Am I totally wrong? Is Brock Purdy actually a farmer and not cosplaying? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: I once stepped knee deep in cow crap because it was covered up in hay, and ruined brand new shoes and jeans. Brock Purdy wants no part of that life.