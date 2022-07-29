Brock Osweiler, Former NFL QB, Returning To Football

The Brock Star is back!

Nearly four years since he last took a snap in an NFL game, QB Brock Osweiler is returning to football – but he won’t be on the field. Osweiler, 31, has inked a deal with ESPN to work as a color commentator for college football games beginning this fall.

He’ll work alongside play-by-play man Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor and will handle color for 16 games.

“Brock is a tremendous addition to our industry-leading crew of college football commentators,” ESPN’s VP of production, Steve Ackels, said in a statement. “He brings a fantastic football IQ and perspective to the booth.”

Osweiler was selected in the 2nd round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the intention of being the heir apparent to Peyton Manning in Denver. The plan appeared to be working when Osweiler started 7 games in place of a struggling Manning during his fourth pro season (2015), leading Denver to four wins.

As the season rolled along Osweiler cooled off. A minor injury combined with his late-season struggles, forced Denver to reinsert Manning as its starter. The Broncos eventually earned a Super Bowl title with Osweiler resuming his role as Manning’s backup.

He bounced around the league for just three more seasons with stops in Houston, Cleveland, a brief return to Denver, and then Miami, before announcing his retirement in 2019.

Now, he’ll again follow Manning. This time into broadcasting.

Congrats and welcome to Brock Osweiler. The 7-year NFL QB and @ASUFootball alum is joining ESPN as a college football analyst this season. He'll be part of a great crew, joining @AnishESPN & @Taylor_McGregor. https://t.co/0UHGqozUD0 pic.twitter.com/eXWlHyMJUs — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) July 28, 2022

“Since the playing days have ended, probably one of the best days of the year is Saturdays during the fall,” Osweiler said in a statement from ESPN. “I wake up, “College GameDay” is on right away. Cooking all day, kids are running around, friends are over. I love college football Saturdays. From sunrise to sunset, I’m on it. So this felt like a fit for my love and passion, college football. Felt like the right time.”

Osweiler finished his NFL career throwing for more than 7,400 yards with 37 touchdowns. He played collegiately at Arizona State, tossing 33 touchdowns over three seasons.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF