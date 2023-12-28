Florida State QB Puts SEC Fanboys On Notice With Simple Message

Videos by OutKick

Florida State QB Brock Glenn doesn’t want to hear any chirping from SEC fans.

The Seminoles play Georgia this Saturday in the Orange Bowl, and it’s shaping up to possibly be a very ugly blowout.

The line as of publication is -19.5 in favor of the Bulldogs. Oddsmakers and many fans are expecting an absolute slaughter. I actually have a bar tab riding on this game, and I was foolish enough to take it when it +14.5 for FSU. Say a prayer for me. I’m going to need it.

Despite the fact nobody is giving Florida State much of a chance amid lots of opt outs, transfers and Jordan Travis not playing, Glenn is talking his game.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn shares bold opinion about state of FSU football. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida State QB Glenn Brock puts the SEC on notice

He wants people to know he doesn’t see any difference between the SEC and FSU when it comes to being accomplished and competitive.

“We’ve played two SEC teams and won both of them. LSU and Florida. So, you can say what you want about the SEC but we’re just as good. Both teams are top in the country. So, this will be a good and exciting matchup,” Glenn told the media Wednesday, according to via On3.

Glenn Brock might have had a point a month ago when talking about how Florida State was just as good. Mike Norvell’s team was loaded with NFL talent and a great roster.

Georgia is a massive favorite over Florida State. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, the state of FSU football at the start of the month and the state of it now are two totally different things.

Florida State is going to be missing more than 20 players Saturday against the Bulldogs. The team is a shell of what it had been all year on its incredible 13-0 run.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Brock Glenn from firing up the boys by claiming FSU is still as good as any team in the SEC. Again, maybe that was true three weeks ago. I’m skeptical it is now, and the oddsmakers 100% don’t believe it is.

Will Brock Glenn and Florida State upset Georgia? (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Of course, we play the games for a reason. The Seminoles could come out and shock 12-1 Georgia by pulling off a huge upset. However, I’m not buying it until it happens, and I’ve already resigned myself to the fact I’ll definitely be losing that bar tab bet. Let’s all hope I’m wrong. My wallet needs it. Send me your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.