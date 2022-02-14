Georgia TE Brock Bowers Undergoes Surgery And Will Miss Spring Practice

Videos by OutKick

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without talented tight end Brock Bowers for spring practice after he recently had surgery for a labrum injury.

Bowers was forced to come out of the CFP semifinal game against Michigan after taking a hit. He was able to play through the pain in the championship against Alabama though, catching four passes for 36 yards and one touchdown, helping the Bulldogs win.

Bowers was practicing in a non-contact jersey after the Orange Bowl, leading up to that rematch with Alabama.

The talented freshman finished the season with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also named to the All-SEC First Team and the Associated Press First Team. He was Georgia’s leading receiver last season, so getting him healthy is the main concern.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go for the summer and Fall camp.

This is a big year for the Bulldogs. They are looking to revamp the offense after losing some key players. Now that Kirby Smart has brought a title back to Athens for the first time in over 40 years, the Dawgs are preparing for another run at the championship trophy.