END OF AN ERA: Legendary UFC Octagon Girl Brittney Palmer Retires

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer’s run as a star UFC octagon girl will come to an end this weekend after one final rodeo.

Palmer has been a major figure in the UFC world for more than a decade as an octagon girl with Dana White’s organization.

She’s built a huge following over the years, and is one of the UFC’s most famous octagon girl duo – with the other half being Arianny Celeste.

Popular octagon girl Brittney Palmer retires from the UFC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Brittney Palmer retires from the UFC.

Just like any great party, the music eventually gets turned off, the beer runs out, the lights come on and it’s time to call it quits.

That’s where Palmer now finds herself after a shocking retirement announcement shared with the world Thursday night.

“Well, there’s no better time to say it. But after 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so, absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience. I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories and I’m so excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White and to all the fans for this incredible honor. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this journey. I love you guys,” Palmer said the 2023 World MMA Awards (via MMAJunkie)

Ringcard Girl of the Year winner: Brittney Palmer, who announces this weekend’s #UFC296 will be her final event. #WorldMMAAwards



Here is her speech: pic.twitter.com/fPERNBlWja — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023

Chael brings Brittney Palmer back to the stage for a proper retirement sendoff.



She lays down her shorts lol. #WorldMMAAwards pic.twitter.com/dUcrHBR22K — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 15, 2023

Palmer is done being an octagon girl after UFC 296.

Michael Jordan, Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders, and now Brittney Palmer. Retirements that shocked the sports world.

She’s been around the UFC for a long time. Palmer, who is huge on social media, is more popular than almost every fighter in the organization.

The popular octagon girl could also easily have another five years in her if she wanted to. Instead, she’s pulling the plug after UFC 296.

Brittney Palmer announces shocking retirement decision. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

I guess it’s better to go out on top than risk fading away. I’m pretty sure there are a lot of song lyrics about that mentality.

Palmer is hanging it up after a truly incredible run, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out Palmer has also been great for the content game on my end. Countless views going back to at least 2015. I interviewed her years ago in what feels like a different life, and she was truly awesome.

Brittney Palmer retires as a UFC octagon girl. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

You never know when a legend might decide the run is over, but that’s where Palmer is now at. Pour one out this weekend for a Jordan level career in the octagon girl game.