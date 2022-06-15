Brittney Griner STILL Held In Russian Prison? Dan Dakich Responds

Dan Dakich says enough is enough.

“It’s been four months. What does Brittney Griner get, a life sentence for cannabis oil?”

Dan said Trump would have had Brittney home by now.

Here’s everything Dan had to say on Don’t @ Me:

