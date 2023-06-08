Shaq Spotted Having Dinner With Instagram GOAT Brittany Renner

Videos by OutKick

Shaq took a little time to catch up with Instagram hall of famer Brittany Renner.

Renner has been famous for years on Instagram, and also has a child with NBA player PJ Washington. Deion Sanders infamously had her speak to Jackson State players about how to be careful with women online.

After all, you don’t want to find yourself in an unfortunate situation because you had to start firing off DMs to women you don’t really know.

Brittany Renner gets dinner with Shaq. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Shaq dines with Brittney Renner in Beverly Hills.

Well, Shaq decided to catch up with Renner at the Beverly Hills Hotel Tuesday night for dinner, according to TMZ.

However, it doesn’t appear the sparks are flying. TMZ reported the two were just catching up as friends and aren’t an item.

Shaq divorced his ex-wife Shaunie more than a decade ago. It’s unclear from Renner’s social media if she’s currently dating anyone.

Renner has been a star for a long time online.

While Shaq is definitely the more famous part of this dinner, Renner has been famous for a very long time online.

However, there’s been a bit of a shift in her content. Years ago, she used to push the envelope with your traditional influencer kind of content.

Now, it’s pretty dialed back. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything like her old content on her Instagram. It went from being pretty edgy to PG-13 at worst most of the time.

Brittany Renner dines with Shaq at the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Were the two really just friends catching up? Is there more to the story? There’s no reason to overreact, but if there’s one thing we know about Brittany Renner, she definitely knows how to find some attention. That’s a fact, and that’s exactly what happened here.