Brittany Mahomes Rocks A See-Through Outfit In Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back in Paradise, Nevada last week to participate in The Match. In 2022, with Josh Allen as his partner, he lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

This year he was teamed up with his teammate and friend, tight end Travis Kelce, as they took on – and defeated – Warriors teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, at the Wynn Golf Club.

Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champ and certified Instagram husband, brought along his family for the trip to Nevada. And because you can’t take a trip that close to Las Vegas without hitting up Sin City, he and his wife Brittany Mahomes did just that.

On Saturday, Mrs. Mahomes shared a few pictures on Instagram from a night out enjoying the Vegas nightlife with her husband. She captioned the pictures, which show her rocking a see-through dress of some kind, “When in Vegas😊.”

It must be a requirement in Vegas to at some point wear see-through clothing. Unless, Brittany is referring to enjoying some of the activities that take place when the sun goes down. Whatever the case, she made sure her look was shared on social media.

Mahomes kept up with his duties as an Instagram husband and was the first to comment on the series of pictures. He did so with several fire emojis.

These Are Headlines That The Chiefs QB Can Deal With

This isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last that Brittany looks for some attention on social media. She’s been known to mix it up with fans and even take shots at players from opposing teams.

Her antics, combined with that of Mahomes’ brother Jackson, have caused a headache or two for the Chiefs quarterback. Although, Mahomes has never really addressed any of that.

Whether he’ll ever admit it or not, it has to be a lot easier dealing with these kinds of headlines being made as opposed to the ones where she’s pissing people off on social media.

