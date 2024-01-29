Brittany Mahomes Shares Cringe Instagram Post After Chiefs Beat Ravens

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Mahomes wasted no time before getting into prime form for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes‘ wife is known for doing everything in her power to make sure the spotlight is on her as much as possible.

It’s a strange dynamic. Patrick Mahomes is a freak of nature QB with generational talent, but as Pat McAfee says, his brother and wife are the “Tag Team of Insufferability.”

Whether it’s spraying champagne on complete strangers or finding a way to make sure she’s a victim, Brittany knows how to move the needle.

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 25, 2022

Brittany Mahomes calls out the haters after Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl.

Brittany Mahomes did what she does best after the Chiefs beat the Ravens:

Find a way to inject herself into her husband’s success.

You can set your watch to it at this point. She hopped on Instagram and posted a story stating, “We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say? See yall [sic] in Vegas.”

You can see a screenshot of the post in the tweet below.

Brittany Mahomes mocks Chiefs haters after AFC Championship game https://t.co/5ivjcmnjoO pic.twitter.com/nun7Sh0WXH — New York Post (@nypost) January 29, 2024

Now, is this the most outrageous thing Brittany Mahomes has ever posted? Not even close, and if it was anyone else, it probably wouldn’t even be noticed.

However, it’s not anyone else. It’s Brittany Mahomes, and her history makes fans cringe reading this. Why is she calling out anyone?

Brittany Mahomes goes viral with cringe post after the Chiefs beat the Ravens. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Did she go out there and throw some touchdown passes? Was she scrambling around the field tearing up Baltimore’s defense? If so, I missed that part of the game.

Her posting, “Anyone have anything else to say?” is honestly comical. Yes, we do have something to say. The country was cheering for the Ravens to stop the Super Bowl from being about Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and the rest of the circus.

Instead, Lamar Jackson let us down. He was the last line of defense, the chosen one and he failed.

I’m not going to tell anyone who to cheer for (pour one out for my Lions), but this country might not be united in anything more than cheering against the Chiefs. It has nothing to do with supporting the 49ers. It’s about ending the nightmare that is Mahomes, Swift and the Chiefs in general. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.