Brittany Mahomes Is In Big Trouble With PETA Over Dolphin Experience

Videos by OutKick

Hey Brittany Mahomes, do you think it was cute to kiss and swim with dolphins on your vacation?

PETA doesn’t think it’s cute and worth bragging about.

Mahomes, and her meal ticket Patrick, recently spent some time vacationing with family in Hawaii where Brit Brit fired up Instagram to ask followers if they’ve “Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?”

One thing led to another and PETA was on her ass.

BREAKING: Brittany Mahomes was caught on camera cheating on Patrick Mahomes with a Miami Dolphin



📸 brittanylynne | Instagram pic.twitter.com/nGpwMfWMwb — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) July 2, 2023

“We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too 🙏💙 In the ocean, dolphins swim up to 60 miles each day, but when used for entertainment, they’re confined to small tanks or pools 💔,” PETA wrote to Brit Brit on Instagram.

“Many dolphins develop painful conditions, such as stomach ulcers, and some die prematurely from the stressful conditions of extreme captivity. Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors, including viral, fungal, and bacterial infections such as salmonella. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us,” the activist organization added.

It wasn’t just PETA who went on the attack. Brit Brit’s followers were not impressed by her aquatic experience.

“No because I don’t support places that put them in captivity,” one follower wrote.

“This is so disappointing and appalling that you are so clueless to the plight of kidnapped and captive animals forced to do this s–t,” another fired off in the comment section.