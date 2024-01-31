Brittany Mahomes Finger Wag At Worker Has TikTok Women Fuming: She ‘Is Embarrassing’

Videos by OutKick

Oh hell no!

There are very few people who can move the hate needle on the Internet quite like Brittany Mahomes and with that comes increased scrutiny to the point where women on TikTok are even analyzing a finger wag from the half-billionaire wife of Patrick Mahomes.

The incident that has TikTok women talking took place after Sunday’s AFC Championship in Baltimore. The Mahomes clan, including the raincloud Jackson Mahomes, the turd brother of Patrick, was walking towards the locker rooms at M&T Bank when they came to the end of the road and Brit Brit finger wagged a handler and all hell broke loose on TikTok.

“Brittany Mahomes reminds me of the evil step mother from ‘It Takes Two’,” one woman wrote while referencing the role of Clarice Kensington in the 1995 movie featuring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Dork Jackson Mahomes needs his affirmation hug while Brittany Mahomes launches her finger-wag at one of her handlers. / TikTok / CBS

It was all downhill from there for Brit Brit who claims the haters are fueling her these days as she develops her friendship with Taylor Swift. This friendship between unlikely allies at the start of the NFL season has Swift fans in a tough spot where they love their hero, but question why she hangs out with the NFL’s top Karen.

“You are not a valley girl, stop the act🙄, if Taylor is so down to earth, I cant believe she could stand 5 min with Mahomes wife….5 sec of listening🤢,” wrote another TikTok analyst.

The comments just kept coming:

“she sounded so annoyed saying “where do we go from here” in such a condescending voice.”

“Every video of her, I just hate her alittle bit more”

“Why she always sound so damn rrruuudeee?! 😏”

“Yea she a Karen 😂😂😂”

While I embrace my role as one of the biggest Brit Brit haters out there, and I wish for nothing more than her in complete tears over torturous losses and early NFL playoff exits, I didn’t see this video as that big of a deal.

But the more I look at the emotions out of the TikTok analysts, the more I realize that there is a real movement out there. People have joined my side in masses. I’m no longer a lone wolf praying for Brittany to face some struggles during her NFL life.

Our last hope this year is a guy who makes like $800k — Brock Purdy.

Stop her.