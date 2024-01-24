Topless Britney Spears Gets Banned, Mike Vrabel Brought A Flask To Patriots Practices & AMC Theaters CEO Fires Off Bizarre Tweet

Videos by OutKick

We’ll get to Mike Vrabel’s practice flask, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s outrageous puffer coats and Britney Spears getting banned from a swanky LA hotel shortly. You’ll also be introduced to one of the strangest crossover tweets of all-time, find a working living McFlurry machine and do donuts with the fire department.

But first, we’re gonna talk education. If I had to suffer, we all have to suffer! Which is what I did Tuesday afternoon.

That’s when I was helping my daughter with homework. She was tasked with identifying complete predicates. I haven’t heard that phrase in at least 30 years. Seriously. So I hit the Google machine alongside her and figured it out . We must’ve identified 25 of these things. Then, it dawned on me that in all honestly, I’ve never once in my life (outside of school) needed to know what a complete predicate is. Nor did I have to identify a “pretense verb,” which was on the next few pages. Literally, not once. What are we doing this for?

I shot a group text to some friends with jobs ranging from Lawyer to Physical Therapist to everything in between. Not one could recall a single instance in which they’ve ever needed to identify a complete predicate or a pretense verb. In what profession would anyone possibly need to have this knowledge? What a waste of a textbook and classroom time (not to mention my own time which could’ve been spent researching over/unders rather than doing 5th grade homework). Need I remind you, I write for a living? If any job required such knowledge, wouldn’t you think that job would be…writer?

But it doesn’t.

So let’s end the charade and save a lesson plan or two.

If by some miracle you’re not a teacher and you’ve needed to know complete predicates and pretense verbs for your profession – or any other reason as an adult – please, please, please, let me know what the hell you do for a living: anthony.farris@outkick.com

Now that homework’s out of the way, let’s move on to the good stuff, shall we?

Mike Vrabel Shared Practice Flask With Patriots Teammates

Mike Vrabel, he’s one of us!

On Monday, Vrabel’s former Patriots teammate Ty Law was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show and shared that in the early days of New England’s dynasty, Vrabel would share a practice flask with his teammates in an effort to stay warm.

And here I thought it was only those of us watching on tv who needed to drink to watch the Patriots…

“Mike Vrabel used to have the flask. So we’d all go to Vrabel and the hit flask, he had some whiskey or something,” Law told Patrick.

Hall of Famer Ty Law told us that he and other #Patriots players would drink whiskey out of Mike Vrabel's flask for practices. pic.twitter.com/d7hgMXNXBP — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 22, 2024

What makes the story even better is that the Patriots players had to drive from their locker room parking lot to the field, in full equipment. At the time, they didn’t have their existing one-stop-shop practice facility. So, they’d make the short trek in their vehicles (and shoulder pads) and take a swig of the good stuff while en route.

“Hell yeah we was taking drinks in the car,” Law continued. “…It was going down on that little five minute drive. Especially when it was cold outside!”

My guess is that in addition to helping stay warm, the players also used the swigs of whiskey to get themselves through a practice full of Belichick coach speak.

Mike Vrabel and the boys weren’t opposed to some pre-practice whiskey. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Troy Aikman And Joe Buck Wore Enormous Coats

Big game. Big coats. That’s apparently the way ESPN felt when outfitting the broadcast team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck for Saturday’s Divisional playoff game between Houston and Baltimore.

The Hall of Fame QB and his broadcast partner showed up in a big way – literally – when cameras shifted away from the field and towards the booth.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think Aikman and Buck scored their oversized coats from latex salesman George Costanza.

Those ESPN MNFxNFL Nike jackets are 🔥. Troy Aikman and ESPECIALLY Joe Buck KNOW THEY GOT THAT SHIT ON. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFTHoR1JDY — 🗣That’s Gotta Be Cain! (@CainMcCoy) January 21, 2024

It was a star studded NFL Divisional Playoff day at M&T Bank Stadium…@westwood1sports pic.twitter.com/UdFOMNPv7u — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) January 22, 2024

Are those things GORE-TEX?