Britney Spears Makes An Absurd Amount Of Money Per Sponsored Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Britney Spears, the totally sane singer-turned-author, makes more money per sponsored Instagram post than you or I make in a year, according to one expert.

OK, not all of you. If you’re a doctor or a lawyer (or Clay), I certainly hope you make more than this. But still, the Toxic singer is living proof that the American dream is still very much alive and well in 2023.

According to experts at CasinoSpot.com — what a site — Britney Spears averages around $124,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

Yes, that Britney Spears — the one who regularly posts videos of her staring into a camera while dancing half (or sometimes completely) naked for around 30 awkward seconds before it fades to black.

What a time to be alive!

Britney Spears is cooking in 2023

Incredible. Now, does Britney make a quarter-million per one of those posts? No. Not quite. Remember, these are sponsored posts. By my count, she does one of those every few weeks — mainly about some weird tea set or cake maker. True story. Not worth the time to hunt down and post, but trust me.

I doubt those get the engagement the naked dancing ones do, but they pay the bills.

Sometimes she’ll go a week without posting something, but most of the time it’s rapid-fire videos for hours on end. It’s a wild ride.

Anyway, for more on Casino Spot’s Instagram Calculator, here’s expert Arthur Lambert:

“Britney’s personality has never been one to underestimate, as she has been able to wield an incredible influence throughout her career that transcends the stage and studio,” he said. The site added the Britney has an estimated reach of 3.4 million followers while she’s also added over 130,000 brave new soldiers since releasing her memoir last week.

“Her impact extends to social media platforms, where her authentic and unfiltered posts have garnered a massive following. “Britney’s resilience, courage, and openness about her personal struggles have resonated with fans worldwide, sparking conversations about mental health, freedom, and the conservatorship system.

“Moreover, following the release of her memoir, her story became even more relatable, leaving millions of fans speechless in front of everything she decided to share to be able to finally write the narrative of her own life.”

So, there you have it, folks. The American dream is alive and well. Britney Spears is living proof that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach in this great country.

What a comeback story.