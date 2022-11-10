Britney Spears Doesn’t Seem To Understand Biopics After Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wants To Play Her

In a recent interview, actress Millie Bobby Brown said she’d love to play Britney Spears in a biopic, but Spears herself was quick to point out that she’s not dead yet.

It would appear that Spears doesn’t understand biopics.

The Stranger Things star sat down for an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. In it, she talked about how she’d love playing everyone’s favorite late-’90s popstar turned woman who posts nudes and videos of herself spinning on Instagram.

“I think her story resonates with me,” Brown told Barrymore. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

First of all, if you want to feel old, listen to how the 18-year-old Brown talks about Britney Spears. She speaks about her with the reverence one would a historical figure like Queen Victoria, Amelia Earhart, or the “Where’s The Beef?” lady.

It kind of makes sense to me. Brown is the right age and looks enough like Britney Spears that it wouldn’t take you out of the film.

We also know that she’s not opposed to shaving her head should the role call for it.

She’d make for perfect casting.

However, Britney Spears says “hold the phone.”

Britney Spears — who is still alive — shot down the idea of a biopic in which Millie Bobby Brown plays her because she isn’t dead. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Someone Tell Britney Spears The Subject Of A Biopic Doesn’t Need To Be Dead

Britney Spears responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s idea of playing here by reminding us all that She’s still very much alive so no biopic is going to be made about her.

Shoehorned somewhere into that rambling caption for a photo of a door — I don’t get it either — Spears addressed the idea of a biopic.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!” She wrote. “Although it’s pretty f—— clear they preferred me dead.”

She’s right. Lots of dead people are subjects of biopics. Elvis, Freddie Mercury, and Marilyn Monroe are all recent examples of people who got the Hollywood treatment after kicking the bucket.

However, there are no rules against making films about people who are still alive.

Take Elton John and Weird Al, for instance. Both are still alive.

It’s a biopic, not an epitaph, Britney.

If anything, it’s better to have a biopic made when you’re still alive. That way you get input so that you can shape the story to make you look good.

Ask Brian May; he did that.

Then, once the movie hits theaters, you go on a big triumphant tour and see a surge in ticket and music sales.

It’s hard to do a lot of those things if you’re dead.

Not impossible; but harder.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle