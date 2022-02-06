Britney Spears Crushing A Gym Routine, Jordan Spieth Flirtin’ With Disaster & Does Brian Daboll Win In Court?

Videos by OutKick

What a nice, relaxing Sunday morning it is…COMPARED TO NEXT SUNDAY WHEN I’M GOING TO BE A COMPLETE WRECK!

The sun is out, it’s approximately 20 degrees, there’s a foot of snow on the ground and typically it would be Super Bowl Sunday and I’d be praying to hit a square for a good game. Needless to say things have changed. Here I am working what feels like my 40th straight day — there have been no days off since the playoffs started — and it doesn’t feel the least bit like work.

Imagine being paid to work 40 straight days and it not feel like a grind. That’s the run I’m on right now thanks to Burrow, Chase, McPherson, a no-name defense and the rest of the Bengals. Little did I realize way back in early January when I made the declaration that there would be no days off through the Super Bowl that the Bengals would be IN THE SUPER BOWL. Now I’m loving my decision. I get to wake up, look through #WhoDey Instagram searches. I get to see Cincinnati full of life, unlike anything I’ve seen since 1990 when MY Reds went wire-to-wire.

That said, let’s get down to business here because I need to hang some curtains, take boxes into the attic and get some real-life s–t accomplished today.

• Joe from Fulshear, TX writes:

Watching Georgia fans complain or pump themselves up over the last month has renewed one of my long-simmering complaints (LSU grad that lived in ATL and South Carolina for a few years). There is no more entitled fanbase than UGA fans; it doesn’t even pain me to call them more entitled than Alabama fans. They have only had to essentially beat Florida for the last decade-plus in order to end up in the SEC Championship Game, which is, oh, in their own backyard. Poor you. Auburn and Alabama aren’t much farther away from ATL, but they had to fight through us (LSU), each other, and Ole Miss to get there.

UGA gets their permanent games against GA Tech, Kentucky, Vandy, etc. They can buy their MARTA tickets to the horrible dome by mid-October, looking gleefully toward another disappointment (except for this year).

There may be no worse place to visit for a game than Atlanta. When you have New Orleans, Mobile, Birmingham, Memphis, Nashville, and now Houston potentially on the table, the SEC picks a crap hole of a stadium (new stadium or not, you still need to concealed carry to go to an ATM within 2 miles of the venue) in the worst side of a town. Why?

The Braves left Atlanta for Cobb County, but the SEC is steadfast in having the championship game in Georgia’s den. The SEC Baseball Tournament is in Hoover, AL. They draw more fans over the tourney than SEC West/UGA does in a single game, and that needs to count for something. There is a giant, awesome statue of VULCAN in Birmingham!

There is more interesting stuff to do around B’ham than there is in Atlanta, and I’d rather be in nearly any other major city in the south than either of those, but ATL least of all. Show of hands, who would rather go to a championship game in Chattanooga than in western Atlanta “where they chop cars?” 100% ‘Nooga.

The UGA mascot has problems breathing while in an air-conditioned house, meanwhile, our mascot can do tiger stuff like this:

-Thanks for letting me vent, I’m surrounded by so many Aggies they’re just happy to have a eight win season it’s disgusting.

P.S.

I look for your column, first, and repeatedly, on Outkick before any others. Not just for the babes and BBQ shots, but because you’re a normal dude (lawns, backyards, BBQ, decks, Tim Allen! Arrr Arrr Arr!) Keep it up!

####

Now that’s an action-packed email on a Saturday night out of Joe in Fulshear, TX. I was sitting there in the basement last night angry at how boring women’s figure skating is and Joe was fully triggered over UGA fans. I love it. Love the emotions. Love what happens on the first full weekend without real football. Emotions boil over and that’s OK.

I expect a full rebuttal from UGA fans. Puff the chests out, Dawgs!

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

• Mike in Pasadena checked in this weekend:

I’m here on the sidelines, still paying attention. Big week for you, and I am rooting for the Bengals! I knew Burrow was the real deal when he beat Alabama while at LSU, and my wife can attest to my coronation of him from back then.

As always I will try and keep it pithy.

Greg in Sarasota….congratulations….. best of Luck.

R. Dee – EVERYONE knows you have both on hand, and you are to be equally proficient at both. I don’t think there are any arguments left.

Michael J. – Rams by 30 ?? Ever heard of Vegas ?? Born and raised in Chicago ?!!? Yes your Dad is rightfully pissed that all of you and your siblings have abandoned ship. OK at least he got a Sox fan out of it. I too was born and raised in Chicago and I have been in So. California for 25 years. We root for the Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox out here. We also pontificate about Chicago Pizza, Italian Beef sandwich’s and Hot dogs – like REAL Chicagoans do. I played TECMO bowl too…Walter Payton was unstoppable.

Go Bengals.

Keep Grinding Joe.

• Speaking of fired up, Phil H. fired off a Saturday email:

Joe,



Always great content and always great to hear from other individuals following Screencaps but the recent emails got me fired up.



To start off, NA beers are one the worst ways to not drink alcohol. You are technically drinking alcohol, just less than 0.5% per beer. Biggest issue is the carbs with most having around 8g. That beer belly is going to swell. No alcoholic is doing NA beers, they just aren’t drinking. If it’s for health benefits, better stick with light beers and even the dreaded bud 55. However, If you are going to do NA, Coors Edge is the pinnacle. Taste is so sweet and smooth. For some crazy reason a lot of new NA breweries are popping up, looks like it will be the new IPA craze.



Moving along to the grilling debate. Have you ever wondered why chefs use gas grills in the kitchen instead of coals? Coals are for the man who hates his wife. Coals give the man a reason to escape his house and drink some boozers outside in peace. But don’t bullshit and say meat tastes better on coals. No man should have to sit quietly while he watches coals turn gray in a little chimney. Man invented a propane tank. This gets me going on the Traeger/smoker/egg thing debate.

All are a complete waste of time for a bunch of losers to spend time outside away from his family. He should be a man and grill quick and efficiently. I will debate anybody that a 5-minute steak tastes better than a 12-hour brisket. Besides, most of the asses that Traeger a brisket for 12 hrs usually drench it with tons of sauces. You can’t taste those expensive wood pellets anyways. Grow up, be a man and invest in a garage or man cave to escape the family.

####

WOW, Phil H. off the top rope! That was Phil’s second-ever email and full credit, he brought it. He backed up his takes and didn’t care which special interest group was in the way. Again, this is what I like to see here at Screencaps. Let the passion flow. Not everything has to be rosy and great.

I’ve never had a N.A. beer, so I’m staying out of that debate. I’m told by an OutKick N.A. drinker that “The only NA’s worth a damn are Becks and Heineken.”

As for Phil’s final take, I’ve never cooked any meat for 12 hours and I did go out and invest in a man cave.

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka in an undated photo.

• Indy Daryl is back with a follow-up email. I’m telling you, Saturday was one of those days where the emails just flowed in. The heavy-hitters were out and about.

Daryl writes:

Hope the garage beers are flowing and that sledding was a success today! A couple of follow ups:



1. To Beau in Toledo: to paraphrase one of my favorite characters and quotes “There may come a day when my shoveling strength fails, but it is not this day!” I have a few years till my 50’s but Beau will definitely be my first call for tips on how to do hard things easier.



2. I appreciate everything R Dee has to say in his post. Having used a charcoal Webber for many years I do think it makes everything taste better and there is a certain accomplishment that goes with it. All his points are valid!! Except there is this one thing: convenience. Get off work late and we don’t know what’s for dinner? Fire up the grill! Not wait for 45 minutes before the flame is even ready to be spread around. Is the temp below 10? No worries, fire up the gas grill, come back and inside, prep the meat, and get going! I am all for hard things, believe me, and yes in the case of meat it generally tastes better, but sometimes a snowy grill calls for gas.

(Sledding route off to the left)

####

Leave it to ‘Do Hard Things’ Daryl to create an Olympic bobsled hill to run after tending to the grill.

• Mike T. in Idaho (who is still in Mexico) wants in on this whole charcoal debate:

When I was a working man, I was a gas grill guy, as time was my enemy. When I retired, I returned to my roots and charcoal returned to my life. The addition of the charcoal chimney really helps with the charcoal life.

No shame in either, just enjoy the bbq life!

• Chris B. in Texas writes:

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the weather ladies theme. You’ve found some goodies. If you’re lookin’ for a new theme maybe consider ladies of the Olympics. I bet there are a buncha good lookin’ fit folks chasin’ medals in China.

####

Thank you for saying it, Chris. I was doing some speedskating scouting last night. I’ll buckle down later tonight after the Pebble Beach Pro-Am finishes to get prepped for the first full week of the Olympics. Hang tight. I’ll dig up some European speedskaters and downhill skiers.

• And before I forget, Mike T. finally clarified the Mexican rodeo tequila and Coke bartender story. He says it’s 12 tequila and Cokes for $35 and that includes the tip.

I’m no longer sure I want to party with Mike T. and Cindy T. TWELVE tequila and Cokes for $35 TOTAL? I’d probably end up a made man in the Sinaloa cartel after all that booze.

• What a morning. Here I thought it would be quiet and readers wouldn’t pay attention to R Dee calling out the BBQ community. Nope. Nothing gets past the Caps community. NOTHING.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Andre The Giant had the shortest ever @WWE Championship reign on this day in 1988.



He held the title for 45 seconds before 'selling' it to The Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase. pic.twitter.com/wFfEV0l50b — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 5, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

What an insanely cool view of this shotpic.twitter.com/nlIajb4vHk — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) February 5, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groupchat Golf Memes (@groupchat_golf_memes)

If you want #stability on bunker shots you have to dig in. This is #textbook. pic.twitter.com/d1kN9tedlr — Club Pro Guy (@ClubProGuy) February 5, 2022

55 years young and still doesn’t miss a beat. Joe DiMaggio forever one of the GOATS pic.twitter.com/jkMIjGG1WL — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) February 6, 2022

Tiger Stadium full of snow. pic.twitter.com/31eMsEXDty — MLB Cathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) February 5, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dusty Sinclair (@sugarbelle.sweets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dusty Sinclair (@sugarbelle.sweets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dusty Sinclair (@sugarbelle.sweets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dusty Sinclair (@sugarbelle.sweets)

Every interaction on Twitter summed up in this art I captured last night: pic.twitter.com/ps2EfJUUtG — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) February 6, 2022

Saw this gem the other day. Actually in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aEc2cGrJe5 — Ron Funcles (@cockybravos) February 6, 2022

Please give this kid a key to the city @RobynTannehill pic.twitter.com/laXmz1b34t — Scottie Simpin (@SadOleMissSimp) February 5, 2022

This place is crazy. pic.twitter.com/0u71elCDGF — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 5, 2022

Burgers for the crew today. pic.twitter.com/2V0JZYQcQ7 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 5, 2022

Appropriate use of pineapple – Hawaiian Shrimp Bowl @SLAPFISHseafood pic.twitter.com/r43BaawOyT — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 6, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James W. Beshada (@jbsousvide)

