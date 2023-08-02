British Rowing Set To Ban Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events In Dramatic Change Of Policy

Videos by OutKick

British rowing is reportedly set to follow science and common sense in an update to its transgender athlete policy.

As it currently stands, transgender athletes are able to compete in women’s events, with certain conditions. But according to a report from The Telegraph, that’s about to change.

The governing body of British rowing on Thursday is expected to limit women’s competitions exclusively to those who were born female. Finally following biological reality.

This is a dramatic about face and marks a major turning point in the effort to protect women’s sports. A topic under increasing scrutiny as women have increasingly come forward with their frustrations stemming from biological males inserting themselves into women’s spaces.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Transgender Athlete Rules Necessary For Competitive Fairness

It’s frustrating that these rules are necessary, given how obvious the physical advantages for biological males are in competitive sports. Especially ones that require the strength and endurance of elite rowing competitions.

And these types of guidelines for transgender athletes are overwhelmingly popular with the women forced to compete at a severe disadvantage.

According to the Daily Mail, a whopping 80% of rowing membership supported restricting transgendered biological males from competing against women.

Who would have guessed that women don’t like losing when the deck is stacked against them?

Transgender activists have, for too long, dominated the discussion, claiming that any restrictions on their wishes is a form of inexcusable violence. All while ignoring the wishes and feelings of those whose are affected by their actions.

While not every organization has made the obviously correct, common sense choice, it’s commendable that British rowing has finally come to their senses. Even if it took too long to get there.