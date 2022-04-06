British Prime Minister Says ‘Biological Males Should Not Be Competing In Female Sporting Events’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn a line in the sand on the subject of transgender athletes participating in sports.

Johnson said Wednesday that “biological males should not be competing in female sporting events,” per Sky News. Johnson added that “it just seems to me to be sensible.”

It’s been a hot topic of conversation in the United Kingdom lately, after transgender cyclist Emily Bridges was barred from competing in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships last week.

Bridges, a 21-year-old biological male, set a national junior men’s record over 25 miles in 2018. Bridges began to undergo hormone therapy last year to reduce testosterone levels.

On this side of the pond, Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has been scrutinized for participating in female sports. Thomas, a biological male like Bridges, shined at the Division I national championships last month, winning the 500-yard freestyle event.

But while Johnson is adamant that biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports, he said that he is sympathetic towards those who want to change their gender.

“I also happen to think that women should have spaces – whether it is in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever – which are dedicated to women,” Johnson said. “That doesn’t mean that I am not immensely sympathetic to people that want to change gender, to transition and it is vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.”

