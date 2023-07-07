British Authorities Give Steve-O Talking To For Jumping Off Things Like Tower Of London Bridge, Double-Decker Bus

Videos by OutKick

Jackass star Steve-O is “across the pond,” as they say, where he’s shooting a comedy special in London.

However, English authorities aren’t happy with some of the behavior exhibited by a man who was well into his 40s when he smeared honey on his genitals in an attempt to attract a swarm of bees.

As part of the promotion for his special taping, Steve-O decided to tip his proverbial cap to the UK — and the city where he was born — by jumping off of its iconic landmarks and modes of transportation.

The daredevil/comedian/guy who once snorted a worm called his jump into the River Thames the “Mary Poppins Jump.”

You’ve got to assume that before taking the plunge with Union Jack umbrella in hand, Steve-O said something along the lines of, “I’m Steve-O and this is the Mary Poppins Jump.”

Classic.

He said that the authorities who greeted him when he climbed out of the same river where I think they used to throw raw sewage and the corpses of plague victims were cool, even though he spent a good chunk of the day in the back of a police car.

Police Didn’t Want People Emulating Steve-O’s Jump

According to TMZ, police told him they were just concerned that his stunt would lead others to do the same. But that’s why all Jackass productions feature that warning with the skull and crossed crutches; so people don’t do that.

Despite his talking to, Steve-O tweeted that his jump worked exactly as planned and got his upcoming special taping some press.

Me being detained by police for jumping off the Tower Of London Bridge got a lot of from the media, thanks so much, Everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/VT5qWqRfkX — Steve-O (@steveo) July 7, 2023

That’s not the only symbol of English culture he jumped off of. Steve-O also posted a photo of himself jumping off of one of those iconic red double-decker buses.

Stupid yes, but I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this level of commitment to the craft of filmmaking is why the Jackass dudes deserve honorary Oscars.

Did Daniel Day-Lewis ever butt-chug a beer in the name of cinema?

No, no he did not.

…Or maybe he did; I never saw Phantom Thread.

