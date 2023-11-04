Bring On Georgia! No. 10 Ole Miss Edges Aggies To Set Up Huge Game, Barring Mizzou Upset In Athens

Videos by OutKick

Well, Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin found enough talent to overcome the greatest 5-3 team in the history of college football on Saturday.

And by the peach fuzz on Kiffin’s chinny chin chin, the Rebels beat Texas A&M, 38-35, in a wild one at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss‘s talented cornerback Deantre Prince partially blocked Texas A&M kicker Randy Bond’s 47-yard field goal attempt as time expired for the victory.

“This has to be the most talented 5-3 team, not just out there, but ever,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference. “I mean it really is completely loaded with players everywhere. These are elite players. We’re going to have to play really well, be creative, think outside the box to have a chance to beat these guys for the third time in a row.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin watches his team warm up before hosting Texas A&M Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Kiffin nearly regretted his words as the Aggies took a 35-31 lead with 4:34 to play on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Max Johnson to cap off a 67-yard, 12-play drive. Ole Miss took back the lead at 38-35 with 1:40 left on a 75-yard drive in nine plays.

Ole Miss Blew Lead Against Texas A&M, But Came Back

Johnson then drove the Aggies into field goal range in the final moments by completing 6 of 8 passes for 51 yards, but it was all for naught.

Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at No. 2 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) next Saturday. The Bulldogs were playing No. 12 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) and were tied 10-10 at the half.

“Thank God for this opportunity for the coaches and players,” Kiffin said. “It’s a really cool group of players. For them to show up today and finish is really awesome. I’m really proud of our players. Credit to A&M for playing a good game and taking us down to the wire.”

The ever creative Kiffin tried to say he did not know Georgia was next on the schedule.

“I didn’t even know who we played, but thanks for reminding me, they’ve got a pretty good defense, too,” he said.

Lane Kiffin And Jimbo Fisher Shake Hands After Game

Kiffin actually played nice after the game with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher went out of his way to shake hands with Kiffin after Kiffin took shots at Fisher’s coaching ability all week.

The 10th-ranked and three-point favored Rebels led the Aggies 14-0 in the second quarter, 20-14 at halftime and by 31-21 entering the fourth. And Kiffin took another shot at Fisher during the game with the asleep sign after a touchdown.

But the Aggies refused to go away. Johnson directed a 75-yard drive in nine plays to get within 31-28 early in the final quarter.

Texas A&M threatened to take the lead with the first possession of the second half at 21-20, driving 70 yards to the Ole Miss 5-yard line. But Ole Miss cornerback John Saunders Jr. had enough talent to intercept a pass in the end zone, turning the game around.

Kiffin in the end was fortunate to get the win because of that interception early in the third quarter, but he likely will not say that. Kiffin will also likely not say he had the most talented quarterback on the field. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart completed 24 of 33 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Johnson finished 31-of-42 passing for 305 yards with one touchdown and the interception.

Ole Miss became the first team all season to gain more than 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing against Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. Fisher hired Durkin away from Kiffin after the 2021 season.

“This is one of the best defenses in the country,” Kiffin said. “They give people problems, and to come away with 38 points today is awesome. All the credit goes to our players. What a cool win.”