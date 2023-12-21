Videos by OutKick

The father of the bride’s job during the wedding ceremony is a fairly simple one. He’s tasked with the job of escorting his daughter down the aisle before she exchanges vows.

Most of the time the bride’s dad makes the walk down the aisle without issue. But there are issues that can arise and one woman has taken to TikTok to issue a PSA for brides in the new year.

“To all my 2024 brides,” Sarah Grundman-Connors says in a 15-second clip of her dad walking her down the aisle. “Make sure that whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders.”

Bride’s dad loses his pants walking her down the aisle (Image Credit: Getty)

Why suspenders? Well, as the video shows, her 74-year-old dad had his pants fall to the floor about halfway down the aisle during her 2021 wedding.

The wardrobe malfunction wasn’t a complete surprise to the bride. Grundman-Connors’ dad gave her a heads up that something was going wrong as they made their way down the aisle

“He told me that he was losing his pants,” the 36-year-old told People. “I squeezed his hand and said hold them up with your right hand we are almost there, and before we knew it, they were on the floor.”

Dad took it all in stride. The wedding photographer was on top of things and captured the moment as his pants hit the floor and he retrieved them.

Why Did The Bride’s Dad Lose His Pants?

“I was totally fine, I just wanted to make sure my dad was okay,” she said. “As soon as he pulled his pants up and smiled, the entire room erupted in laughter and applause. I raised my flowers to signal we were okay and continued our walk.”

Grundman-Connors explained that her dad was sick in between the time he was fitted for the rental and the wedding. During that time he had lost some weight.

The loose fitting pants complicated things for him by the time the wedding rolled around. A belt wasn’t an option due to the fact that the suit wasn’t equipped for one.

Suspenders would have prevented the unique walk down the aisle, but where’s the fun in that? So dad’s pants fell down, at least the wedding had a moment nobody will forget.

“I knew my dad would not care if I shared [the video on TikTok], and it has honestly become one of the best memories of my wedding day and for my family,” she told People. “We love retelling the story and now that it is over and done we can look back and just smile.”

“Life is too short, and I really wanted my wedding day to be laid back and really fun,” Grundman-Connors continued. “I think that was one of the best ways it could have started to keep that theme going.”

I couldn’t agree more. In fact, I’ve got a walk down the aisle in my future and I’m seriously considering including a pants drop as part of the festivities. Assuming, of course, that we’re not all living in the metaverse by then and we’re still doing things with other people.