Bride Gives Groom NSFW Lap Dance At Wedding

Wedding receptions are the time where people get to let loose. Some let loose a little more than others. The pressure of the lead up to the big day is all let out after the exchange of vows.

There’s plenty of food, there’s plenty of drinks, and there’s plenty of dancing. When the bride has one too many of the adult beverages, things can get very interesting.

Bride gives groom a NSFW lap dance (Image Credit: itsnatalierosee/TikTok)

Natalie Sanders, who has a growing following of more than 20,000 TikTok followers, was one of those brides. The self-described “crazy naked cat lady” shared a clip of her giving her groom a NSFW lap dance and it blew up.

She explained in the short clip, “When you had one to[o] many drinks at your wedding.” The video has been viewed more than 6.4 million views and shows Natalie flipping upside-down and gyrating her hips in her husband’s face.

The cherry on top was Lil Wayne’s track “Lollipop” playing during the bride’s performance. Check it out:

Lap Dances Only Add To The Fun Of Getting Married

The comment section had a good time with the crazy video. Probably not as much fun as the newlyweds did, but a good time nonetheless.

There were several comments that pointed out the bride’s footwear. One said, “With the Jesus sandals.”

“Y’all supposed to do this afterrrr the reception,” another commented.

“I’m admiring how you were able to be that strong and drunk at the same time!,” a third said. “I’m impressed!”

Someone asked to see the whole video in the comment section. Natalie posted the entire video and captioned it, “Replying to @rochelle_andbaybaykids as requested!”

“This was the END of the night not first dance people, no regrets we had so much fun on our wedding night.”

You know what they say, “couples that go viral for their wedding day lap dances, stay together.”