Brian Urlacher’s Son Commits To Play For Notre Dame

The Urlacher football legacy will continue at Notre Dame.

Brian Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a solid football player in his own right and is ranked as a three star recruit in the class of 2024, and is currently a top-70 safety in America for his grade. Now, he’ll be taking his talents to South Bend once he’s done with high school in Arizona.

Kennedy Urlacher chose Notre Dame over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California and Colorado State.

The Urlacher family sure seems to have a lot of talent. Brian Urlacher is one the greatest linebackers in the history of pro football.

He was an absolute terror for the Chicago Bears. Urlacher cracked pads and put the fear of God into any running back coming his way.

When Brian Urlacher locked onto you, odds were there was some pain that was about to be handed down. The man was a four-time First-Team All-Pro and finished his career with more than 1,350 tackles.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Now, his son Kennedy is gearing up to take his talents to Notre Dame to play for Marcus Freeman in a little more than a year.

He’s only a three star recruit, but as we all know, all you need is a chance. Once you get a shot, it’s on the player to cut his own teeth.

Clearly, Kennedy Urlacher has some huge shoes to fill, and it’d be incredibly unfair to think he’s going to be his dad. No young man needs that pressure. Having said that, he can clearly play. You don’t nab an offer from Notre Dame if you’re not a solid player.

Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Kennedy is able to blaze his own path in South Bend. He has an incredible opportunity ahead of him, and there’s no doubt his dad must be incredibly excited.