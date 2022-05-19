Mom of Rockies Rookie Catches His Foul Ball

Brian Serven’s family attended his MLB debut Wednesday evening and left the ballpark with more than the usual Coors Field buzz. The Serven’s went home with arguably the most unique souvenir ball available, thanks to a well-timed foul ball off the bat of Brian.

Serven, a catcher, stepped to the plate for the first time in Major League career during the second inning and did the unthinkable. Wasting little time, Serven took the first pitch he saw and fouled it off behind home plate, where his family happened to be sitting. Though the rookie catcher likely would’ve preferred to send the pitch over one of the outfield walls, this was easily the next best destination.

The first pitch foul ended up in the hands of Serven’s mother, Laura, who attended her son’s MLB debut alongside her husband Jim and other family members.

Minutes before Serven’s well-placed foul, his family was interviewed by the Rockies tv broadcast team when Laura said of her son’s call up to the bigs: “It’s a dream come true. It’s the day we’ve been waiting for and I want to enjoy every minute.”

Now they have the ball to go along with the story.

Baseball is special 🥹 Brian Serven fouled off the 1st pitch of his 1st major league AB. Where did it end up? In the hands of his family watching him play! pic.twitter.com/Bnadf9AcRC — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

Serven’s foul wasn’t fielded by a family member, but they were sitting close enough to the landing spot that they were able to secure the goods. The fact that his mom was able to get her hands on the ball at all, left the rookie smiling and skeptical post game.

“It’s pretty funny that she got the first ball that I fouled off in the big leagues,” Serven said, via The Associated Press. “But the story out there, I don’t know if I’m believing it.”

Believe it buddy. Mama don’t lie and your big league club has the pics to prove it.

The 27-year-old Serven finished his debut 0 for 2 with one unforgettable foul swing in Colorado’s 5-3 win over San Francisco.

