Brian Kelly’s Bayou Honeymoon Ends: LSU Exits Playoffs In September With Historically Bad Defense

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU coach Brian Kelly was not used to so many hard-edged questions.

This is a man who took one question at a press conference in 2021 shortly after hiring baggage-heavy Frank Wilson back to LSU as an assistant coach in 2021. At the time, a sexual harassment lawsuit against Wilson from a female assistant athletic director simmered on the books and remains on appeal. In addition, the NCAA and LSU had reprimanded Wilson during his previous LSU stint (2010-15) for a recruiting violation and for being dishonest to an NCAA investigator.

Apparently, those sins are not nearly as serious as a bad defense – the one on a football field, not in a courtroom.

LSU’s defense was shredded in a 55-49 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) caught five passes for 103 yards and a TD. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

LSU allowed a school record 706 yards in a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday that likely knocked the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 SEC) out of the College Football Playoff on the last day of September.

The 706 beat the previous record by 56 yards. No. 1 Alabama put up 650 in a 55-17 win over LSU in 2020. The defense that year under coordinator Bo Pelini is seen as the worst in school history. Pelini also allowed an SEC record 623 passing yards to Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello that season in a 44-34 loss.

But defensive coordinator Matt House’s dilapidated unit has a chance to be the new beacon of disaster. Matt needs a blue roof.

Brian Kelly Hammered About Defense

This is why the first 18 questions to Kelly at his Monday press conference touched on the defense. Consider Kelly’s Honeymoon on the Bayou over in his second season. That thrilling, 32-31 win over Alabama in overtime and the SEC West title last season seem to be a distant memory. LSU is a very average 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC since that win over the Crimson Tide.

In LSU’s last five losses, House’s “defense” has allowed an astonishing average of 45.6 points. More points are likely on the way as the No. 23 Tigers visit No. 21 Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).

Funny, most thought LSU would be the undefeated team entering this game. The Tigers were ranked No. 5 entering the season. Kelly, meanwhile, makes $10 million a year. So will he become another overpaid coach by LSU athletic director Scott Woodward? It was Woodward as Texas A&M’s AD who hired Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State before the 2018 season for $7.5 million a year. And he has been a major disappointment. And Fisher also had a supposed watershed victory over Alabama in 2021 before things went south.

Missouri Tigers Are Very Good On Offense

Mizzou has likely already enjoyed the LSU-Ole Miss film. These Tigers are No. 5 in the nation in total offense with 453.4 yards a game behind quarterback Brady Cook, who is fourth nationally with 1,468 passing yards. Missouri’s Luther Burden leads the nation in receiving yards with 644.

LSU will enter that game 114th in the nation and 13th in the SEC in total defense with 429.4 yards allowed a game. Against the run, LSU is No. 102 and No. 4 with 169 yards given up a game. The Tigers are No. 108 and No. 12 against the pass (260 yards) and No. 105 and No. 13 in points allowed (31).

“Maybe we have to do some things differently,” Kelly said when asked about his confidence in House. “This is a collective situation where we’ve got to coach better, and we’ve got to play better.”

Maybe? Really?

Brian Kelly Says LSU Tigers Too Young On Defense

“There are things that you tweak,” Kelly said. “So will there be some tweaks? Technically, sure. Tactically, absolutely. Will there be some tweaks physically? Certainly.”

Kelly said this defense is much younger than last year.

“We’re playing a combination of 15 freshmen and transfers,” he said.

ESPN Baton Rouge radio host Matt Moscona did not buy that excuse, however, as LSU returned 13 lettermen from last year’s defense.

“He’s lying,” Moscona said.

Here was my Open from Monday’s show reacting to LSU’s historic loss 👇https://t.co/XWEZ4aqQeo — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) October 2, 2023 Moscona called Kelly on his “youth” excuse and made the accurate point that the defense was actually younger or as young last year and played better. He asked, “Why doesn’t the message appear to be taking this year the way it did a year ago?”

Kelly grew testy, but circled back.

“I think I made it clear that the different players that we’re talking about are younger players that are playing very prominent roles,” he said. “There’s a lot less experience (in the secondary). You’re absolutely right. Your question is on point relative to the overall defense. We have to play better regardless of who the players are.”

Another question sort of offered a suggestion involving outside linebackers coach John Jancek, who is a former defensive coordinator at Cincinnati, Tennessee and Colorado State.

LSU coach Brian Kelly is 6-4 since QB Jayden Daniels’ 2-point conversion pass beat Alabama in overtime last season, 32-31, in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. (Getty Images).

“I’m not saying you have to have co-defensive coordinators, but has anything changed?”

“No, the decision-making process is nothing that is a concern of mine,” Kelly said.

Excuse me? Not a concern? You’re the head coach!

“You know, this is really about the teaching and the execution,” Kelly continued. “And so that requires two parties – the coaches coaching and the players executing. And that’s not about leadership. That’s not about the message not resonating. I feel great about all those things and the leadership that we’re getting from my defensive coordinator.”

A softer question gave Kelly an out about time. He is only in his second season. “Can this be turned around within the season? Or is this something that just takes time?”

Brian Kelly Is In A Hurry To Get LSU Tigers Back

Kelly shot back, “I don’t have time. Do I look like I’ve got time? I didn’t come down here because I got time. I came down here to be successful with the LSU football program. No, we don’t have time. That’s why we we did what we did in the transfer portal, or I would have took all freshmen last year. So, there is some management of this, but we will get them better. We will get these guys playing better. They want to play better. They’ve got pride. These guys will respond. They’ll bounce back.”

An agitated Kelly kept going. He said he brought LSU back from a resounding defeat last season – 40-13 to No. 8 Tennessee. The Tigers won five straight after that, including over No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. But that was during the honeymoon phase.

“We lost to Tennessee, and I think they were ready to burn the city down,” he said. “And we came back the next week and beat Florida on the road. So, we don’t need to all jump off the buildings yet. We’re going to be okay. We’re going to keep working hard. These guys got a lot of pride in LSU football. Our coaches are going to work hard. And we’re going to keep getting better.”

LSU Offense Finally Drew A Question For Kelly

Finally, a reporter asked the offense, calling it “exceptional.” It is more than that. LSU is No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in total offense (551.4 yards a game) and No. 7 nationally and No. 2 in the SEC in scoring per game (44 points). Quarterback Jayden Daniels is No. 3 nationally and tops in the SEC in passing yards (1,710) and No. 4 and No. 1 in passing efficiency at 193.4 on 117-of-160 passing with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

“You know, it’s interesting, because the 2019 team won the national championship (with one of the best offenses in college football history and quarterback Joe Burrow). These numbers are starting to look like those kinds of numbers,” Kelly said. “That’s the kind of offense we’re talking about, and that’s why it’s so darn important to play better defense.”

If so, Kelly may be getting more questions about his offense.

“When you have an offense like this, you want to be able to showcase it,” he said. “And it doesn’t get the showcase because all the questions here are about the defense. And I understand that totally.”