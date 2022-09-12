LSU’s Brian Kelly Had To Pony Up His Late Fee For Postseason Media Party

Coming off the loss to Florida State to open the season, LSU’s Brian Kelly joked about reporters being on time to his scheduled press conference. After the quick joke, a reporter clapped back at Kelly that if they’d won, maybe the reporters would’ve been on time. It was all in good fun, but today was Kelly’s opportunity to add to the postseason media party.

The joke started when Kelly mentioned that every time someone was late to his press conference, that person would put $10 towards a party at the end of the season. The jokes wrote themselves for the week and the reporter said that she and Kelly were on good terms. Fast forward to Monday afternoon, when Kelly arrived late for his press conference.

Had to pay my debts today. $10 toward our postseason media party. pic.twitter.com/s32QSqp40Q — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) September 12, 2022

What started out as a joke between reporters and the LSU head coach has now turned into the Gofundme for a postseason get-together.

LSU Needs A Win Under The Lights

Now, as the Tiger prepare for a battle with Mississippi State on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the funds continue to rise. If I was Kelly, I’d walk in the door later in the week with just a few seconds to spare, just to agitate the sitting contingent.

Things didn’t start well for the Tigers head coach, but at least he’s having fun with the situation now. Who knows what happens this weekend in Death Valley. LSU cannot afford another loss this early in the season. Also, how do the Tigers stop Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, who has been slinging the football over the past two games. This question will certainly be discussed over the next five days. Brian Kelly and his staff are hoping to prevent Mike Leach from grabbing a massive win on the road.

The bigger question left to be answered is whether pizza or steak will be served at the end of the season. It’s all up to Kelly and the LSU media.