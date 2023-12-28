Old Brian Kelly Comments Resurface Amid Michigan Speculation

Videos by OutKick

Brian Kelly claims he won’t leave LSU for Michigan or any other job.

There’s been growing speculation that Kelly could be on the shortlist to replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan if the head coach of the Wolverines jumps to the NFL.

As of right now, it’s unclear what Harbaugh will do as he gears up for a playoff game against Alabama, but the belief is among many fans and pundits that there’s never been a better time for him to return to the NFL.

That’s led to a spotlight being pointed directly at Kelly. Well, that’s caused some comments from late November to resurface.

Brian Kelly reacts to speculation he might go to Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly rejects Michigan speculation.

“I wanted to be at LSU and I love it here. I’m not going anywhere. This is my stop…This is the last stop on the coach Kelly caravan,” Kelly told the media at the end of last month when discussing rumors. The clip has gone viral again with the belief it’s current.

The coach of the Tigers further added, “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to coach. I love it here.”

You can watch his full comments below, and hit me with your thoughts on his statement at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"I love it here. I'm not going anywhere. This is my last stop on the Coach Kelly caravan."



The talk of @LSUfootball Brian Kelly leaving for another job has picked up zero steam in Baton Rouge. Regardless, Coach Kelly put any of those rumors to rest after Saturday's win over… pic.twitter.com/XepY0oVEBR — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 25, 2023

Old Brian Kelly quotes go viral amid Michigan speculation.

Now, could Brian Kelly be full of it? Sure. Let’s not forget Lincoln Riley infamously said he wouldn’t be the next coach at LSU and used it as a smokescreen to take the USC job.

Nick Saban claimed he would never take the Alabama job. He now has six national titles in Tuscaloosa. Coaches lie all the time when it comes to leaving jobs.

However, Brian Kelly appears to be sincere and if he’s not, then he’s backed himself into one hell of a corner.

The other part of the equation is there’s no guarantee Jim Harbaugh even leaves. Michigan reportedly has a deal worth a staggering $125 million on the table for him to stay. There’s absolutely no guarantee he could receive that kind of financial security in the NFL. If it’s about money, Harbaugh is probably best-served by staying right where he is in Ann Arbor. If that happens, then there’s no job for Brian Kelly to even consider.

Brian Kelly claims he won’t take Michigan job if Jim Harbaugh leaves. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Time will tell what happens next with Jim Harbaugh and any potential replacement if it comes to that. For now, Brian Kelly is holding the line that he’s not going anywhere.