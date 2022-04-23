LSU’s Brian Kelly Gets His First Taste Of Gameday In Baton Rouge, With A Little Garth Brooks

The Brian Kelly era has been ongoing in Baton Rouge for a few months now, but the Tigers head coach got his first taste of “game day” on Saturday.

The traditional “Tiger Walk” happens before every home game at LSU, where thousands of fans line the street, cheering on the Tigers as they head into the stadium. If you throw a little Garth Brooks on over the loudspeakers with “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” it makes the moment a little bit sweeter.

This was the case for Brian Kelly, as he participated in his first pregame as the LSU head coach. Though it wasn’t in front of thousands of fans, you can still get the picture of what it’s usually like on a Saturday night in Baton Rouge. It still feels awkward seeing Kelly wear the LSU colors, but maybe that will change over time, though his fake accent is gone.

Brian Kelly's first Tiger Walk, as "Callin' Baton Rouge" plays #LSU pic.twitter.com/MQ32zO42Uw — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) April 23, 2022

If that wasn’t enough for the LSU coach, he was also greeted by a Notre Dame fan who was hanging out along the barricades, getting a glimpse at the guy he used to root for.

At least one Notre Dame fan awaits new @LSUfootball head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers, as they walk down Victory Hill at 10:45 am. #LSU pic.twitter.com/A9Pumvrc7V — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 23, 2022

These are all things that we will still have to get used to over the next few months, with SEC media days starting in July. Until then, we’ll continue dealing with the quirky videos out of Louisiana, as Kelly fully embraces his new role.