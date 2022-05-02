Brian Flores’ Attorney Argues Against Roger Goodell As Arbitrator In Suit vs. NFL

Brian Flores doesn’t think it’s fair for the NFL commissioner to arbitrate his case against the NFL.

That’s the latest in the Flores case, as attorney Douglas Wigdor told a judge on Monday that arbitration isn’t the right way to resolve the Flores lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices throughout the league — especially since commissioner Roger Goodell would serve as commissioner.

Wigdor told the judge that such an arrangement would be “unconscionable.”

Flores and two other two black coaches involved in the suit were not present for the hearing, which is taking place in Manhattan federal court. He alleged the NFL is “rife with racism” when filing the suit in early February. Coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton joined Flores’ lawsuit last month.

The Miami Dolphins fired Flores in January after he compiled a 24-25 record in three seasons. The Dolphins started 1-7, before going on a major tear to finish 9-8. They did not qualify for the playoffs.

Flores has since been hired as an assistant under Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, representing the NFL, told Judge Valerie E. Caproni that the league believes all claims in the lawsuit must be moved to arbitration according to the terms of employment agreements,” ESPN relayed.

“Wigdor said the league demonstrated “this unconscionable bias of the arbitrator” when the NFL said the claims in the lawsuit were without merit after it was first filed. He said it would not be fair for Goodell to arbitrate the claims after he earned $120 million over the last two years from the league’s teams.”