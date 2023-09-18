Fake Story On Brian Ferentz Dupes Many, Including OutKick

Videos by OutKick

Within the last hour, X user @HeavensFX posted a press conference that appeared to show Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz lashing out at critics.

As it turns out, the press conference and the comments from Ferentz weren’t real. Essentially, OutKick got duped!

Though it would make for great content to see Ferentz drop a little NSFW language in the direction of those who have been critical of his offense, it didn’t happen.

And, hand up, we fell for it.

Let’s chalk it up to a case of the Mondays.

And much like the Ferentz offense, we’ll get better too.

*Editor’s note: The original version of this story on this URL treated the comments from Ferentz as real.