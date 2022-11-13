Brian Daboll was not happy with his offensive line during the first half of Sunday’s game against Houston. He went berserk on the sideline and gave them an earful.

Specifically, Daboll was furious with left guard Jack Anderson. The 24-year-old out of Texas Tech committed a penalty to kill a likely scoring drive.

To begin the second quarter, the Giants faced 4th-and-1 at the Texans’ 35-yard-line. With a 7-0 lead already in his favor, the first-year head coach chose to leave his offense on the field.

Rather than punting the ball away or kicking a lengthy field goal, Daboll dialed-up a classic quarterback sneak. Daniel Jones took the snap, scrunched up behind his Big Uglies, and followed them across the line to gain for a first down.

However, before the play, Anderson jumped offside. The play was whistled dead.

On 4th & 1, false start penalty by Jack Anderson .. punting unit in

As a result of the five-yard penalty, New York had 4th-and-6 instead of 4th-and-1. While Daboll could have decided to go for it anyway, and likely wished that he did, the punt team went out to try and pin Houston back near its own goal line.

Unfortunately, Jamie Gillan — a.k.a The Scottish Hammer — punted into the end zone for a touchback.

Jamie Gillan 40-yd punt into the end zone .. touchback

It was a massive swing in momentum. Had Anderson stayed patient, the Giants offense would have had a fresh set of downs inside the 35. Instead, the Texans had 1st-and-10 from their own 20.

Brian Daboll was not happy. He wanted his offense to stay on the field and keep pounding the rock.

As possession changed hands, Daboll walked over to his offensive line and proceeded to lose his mind on Anderson for the false start.

Brian Daboll is very ANGRY

Daboll’s first year with the G-men has already been a resounding success. They have already won two more games in 2022 than it did in all of 2021. His no-nonsense attitude plays a big role.