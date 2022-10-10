Brian Cashman Admits ‘Pot Of Gold’ Awaits Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge turned down the New York Yankees’ 7-year, $213.5 million contract extension before the start of this season. At the time, that decision left people scratching their heads, but now, even Yankees GM Brian Cashman admits it was the right call.

Judge decided to bet on himself in 2022, and wound up beating Roger Maris’ AL single-season home run record which had stood for 61 years.

Yeah, he’s about to get paid.

Aaron Judge made the “all time best bet” on himself & gave “a great gift” to baseball & Yankees fans, Brian Cashman said. He said he still wants to keep Judge but TBD. “There's a pot of gold but is yet to be determined what the gold, how much it weighs. But it is a pot of gold.” — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 9, 2022

How good of a decision do you need to make so that the guy whose $200+ offer you turned down is like “Damn… that was a great call.”

Now, if Cashman wants to keep Judge on the Yankees payroll he’s going to need to shell out like he’s never shelled out before.

Athletes betting on themselves by turning down massive contract extensions. We’re seeing it in the NFL with Lamar Jackson who turned down a $250 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

We’ll see if Jackson’s decision will pan out (Ed Reed has his reservations) but he may be on track for an MVP season.

Still, you can bet he won’t have a record-breaking season a la Judge. He really hit the jackpot on that call. It might even be fair to say that Aaron Judge had the greatest contract season in sports history.

It’s thought that the Yankees are still the front-runners in keeping judge, but he’ll still have a few other suitors. One potential threat to swoop in and add Judge for next season is the San Francisco Giants.

Judge hails from the Bay Area and reportedly grew up as a Giants fan.

