Bri Teresi Hits The Course, Kayla Simmons Throws Bombs At The Beach & Thanksgiving Week Is Here

Michigan survives Maryland

It wasn’t pretty, but the Jim Harbaugh-less No. 3 Michigan Wolverines held off the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in College Park. After taking a 23-10 lead into halftime, two Maryland scores in the third quarter made things very interesting.

Maryland fans, of course, enjoyed the close game and the fact that Harbaugh was serving his odd suspension. You have to love College Football.

Maryland fans are chanting "Where is Harbaugh" in College Park #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/8Vr6MBCwVg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

With Harbaugh watching the action from the team hotel, Michigan was able to handle their business when they needed to and put an end to Maryland’s comeback attempt. The Wolverines kept them off the board in the 4th quarter to secure the 31-24 win, Michigan’s 1,000th.

Michigan fans are running onto the field to join the team to celebrate win No. 1,000 as Maryland PA booms, “visiting fans stay off the field!” pic.twitter.com/KkaKX7DvpG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 18, 2023

No. 2 Ohio State had a much easier time handling their business against Minnesota. The Buckeyes cruised to a 37-3 win, doing their part to keep next weekend’s game against Michigan as big as it gets.

The two Big Ten rivals will enter the game undefeated. There will be playoff hopes on the line and once again it will be Sherrone Moore on the sideline trying to keep the Wolverines alive.

What’s better than polishing off those Thanksgiving leftovers while enjoying a rivalry game at the end of the regular season with a lot on the line? Not much.

Dolly Parton and Peyton Manning weren’t enough to stop Georgia

The rest of the teams still in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff, which is the only thing that matters this time of year, handled their business. Anyone in Knoxville on Saturday hoping that Tennessee was going to upset No. 1 Georgia got a close look at just how good the Bulldogs are.

Not even a couple of big named Hall of Famers like Peyton Manning and Dolly Parton could knock them off their game. Dolly sang “Rocky Top” and all Georgia did was respond by steamrolling the Volunteers.

Throw out all the stats and the undefeated record. If you’re staying focused with a legend like Dolly Parton on the field there isn’t much that’s going to knock you off your game.

The Bulldogs still have to face Alabama, but again if they can beat Peyton Manning and Dolly Parton in Tennessee they can beat anyone.

Thanksgiving week has arrived

We made it. It’s the week of Thanksgiving and if you haven’t already been preparing yourself for spending some extra time with your family then you better start doing those mental reps.

Thankfully, there will be plenty of food and football to keep you busy and limit those interactions. This year I’m staying home, which hasn’t happened in a while.

This presents an interesting holiday with people celebrating at my house for a change. I’m sure we’ll get through it, but not without navigating a few things along the way.

One thing I won’t have to worry about is cooking the turkey. That will be handled by someone who knows their way around a kitchen better than I do.

But if you are one of the ones handling the duties and you decide you’re going to deep dry that bad boy, here’s a friendly reminder from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to cook the turkey and not your home.

It turns out dropping a frozen turkey into hot oil is NOT the way to do it. That’s a good way to start a fire and burn your house down.

Now let’s watch a bunch of frozen turkey get dropped into hot oil, because who doesn’t like watching a good disaster.

Cook the turkey, not your home. pic.twitter.com/XQS0BkVshR — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 16, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving, a little early, I’ll see the Screencaps family next Sunday. Enjoy the turkey, the football, and everything else that goes along with it.

And don’t burn your house down.

Numbers from :

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops signed a new contract last year that sent him from $6.35 million to $9 million a year.



2021: 10-3

2022: 7-6 (Signed deal before losing to Vandy)

2023: 6-5 currently



Going backwards, and the Wildcats are paying a lot for it. — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 19, 2023

