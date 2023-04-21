Brewers Will Cover Against Tired Red Sox

Videos by OutKick

Red Sox vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

Yesterday we were able to take home a victory in the plus money variety on one of the other AL East teams: the New York Yankees. They were dominant and were able to beat the Angels with ease behind Nestor Cortes. Now, we switch to their franchise rivals and focus on a game between the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Red Sox come into this game with just a .500 record to start the year. Overall, they are playing pretty well. They match up very well statistically with the Brewers hitting, but the Red Sox are struggling with pitching to begin the year. Their staff has a 5.19 ERA and opponents are hitting .255 against the pitchers. Nick Pivetta is taking the ball for the Red Sox and he is one of the few Boston starters that I have confidence in. Pivetta has three starts on the season. His last one was by far his worst, but oddly enough, Boston wasted his first two good starts and won his bad start. In the last outing, he allowed six earned over four innings. He’s had just one road start on the season and pitched five innings allowing no earned runs and just three hits.

The Brewers are one of the teams that couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. They are currently sitting at 14-5 on the year and one of the better teams in baseball. That doesn’t exactly bode well for me – a guy that put a ton of value on the Cardinals to win the division this year – but we have a long way for that. As of now, the Brewers are also 5-1 on the season at home. They’ve been average hitting-wise, but their pitching staff has been very dominant. They currently sport a 2.96 ERA and hitters are batting just .219 against them. Freddy Peralta is taking the ball for the Brew Crew today. He has to be happy to see the home diamond once again. In his two home starts he allowed just one earned run over 12 innings. His most recent start was a road game against the Brewers and he allowed five earned runs in five innings.

The Brewers were on the West Coast and then had yesterday off. Now they are back in town and facing a Red Sox team that has played in Boston for the last week. They are in the midst of 19 games in 20 days. I think they lose this game and probably lose by more than two runs. Pivetta can keep them close, but their bullpen is brutal. Take Brewers -1.5 at +120.

