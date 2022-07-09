Brewers Honor 8 Year Old Highland Park Shooting Victim With Jersey in Dugout, Autographs

The horrific attack in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4th has led to any number of terrible, heartbreaking stories.

But the Milwaukee Brewers are doing their best to help one of the victims, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts.

Roberts was seriously injured during the shooting, with his family saying that doctors have told them he’s paralyzed from the waist down due to a severed spinal cord.

The organization heard that Roberts is a huge Brewers fan and reached out to his family afterwards.

One of the gestures from the team was hanging a custom “Roberts” jersey in the dugout before Friday’s game:

This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. pic.twitter.com/Szc0kVc7pp — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

TMZ also quoted multiple reports saying that Roberts and his twin brother will both receive autographed jerseys signed by the each player.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell explained that with their efforts, they hope to make “one part of the day for them a little bit better:”

Craig Counsell on Cooper Roberts and the jersey hanging in the Brewers dugout: “The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable. We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can make one part of the day for them a little bit better.” pic.twitter.com/C6syPIV1EB — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 8, 2022

It’s devastating to think of a 8-year old child dealing with such a traumatic injury after doing nothing other than attending a 4th of July parade.

While a jersey and autographs aren’t going to fix this tragedy, hopefully the Brewers gestures will provide Cooper and his family some small comfort during his recovery.