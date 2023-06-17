Brewers ‘Golf Night’ Featured A Paige Spiranac Bobblehead & A First Pitch From The Golf Influencer

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac was back in Milwaukee to throw out the first pitch prior to Friday night’s Pirates-Brewers game. She was in the building for “Golf Night” at American Family Field.

The evening’s festivities included her throwing out the first pitch and the team handing out Paige Spiranac bobbleheads. Brilliant marketing by whoever came up with that idea.

Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch on June 16, 2023 in Milwaukee (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The golf influencer returned to Milwaukee, despite having to deal with body shamers after last year’s first pitch, to fulfill her duties as an X-Golf Ambassador. The Brewers have partnered with the golf simulator company and operate multiple indoor golf facilities. There’s even one inside the stadium.

Paige, as she did last year, nailed the first pitch. There was no embarrassing toss 50 Cent-style wide of the mark or a dribbler that rolled most of the way to the catcher.

She strolled out to the mound confidently and delivered a well executed rainbow that was easy caught by the player on the receiving end. Another successful first pitch from the world’s No. 1 golf influencer.

Year number 2 throwing out the first pitch at the @Brewers game! Thanks for having me for golf night and hope everyone who attended loves their Paige bobblehead haha pic.twitter.com/dpfXkYd5ib — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 17, 2023

That was by far the hardest part of the evening for Paige. After the first pitch was over and done with it was time to sit back, relax, and watch some baseball.

The home team rode the wave of Paige’s successful first pitch and jumped out to a three run first inning lead. They would add a couple of more runs throughout the game and take home a 5-4 win.

World’s No. 1 golf influencer first pitch (Image Credit: Paige Spiranac/Instagram Story)

Golf Night In Milwaukee Was A Huge Success Thanks To Paige Spiranac

A huge night for the Brewers, who are now in first place in the NL Central. The win give them a half a game lead over the Reds and the Pirates.

I can’t forget about the bobblehead they handed out for “Golf Night.” Which if I’m being honest could use some work.

For starters they have Paige’s bobblehead awkwardly pigeon toed. That along with giving her a country club golf vibe isn’t exactly capturing her accurately in figurine form.

Leave it up to Paige, who is always in content mode, to fix the bobblehead’s presentation. She unbuttoned the top of her Brewers jersey and gave it a much needed upgrade.

Just me and my bobblehead lol pic.twitter.com/8UGjJ6aJY1 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 17, 2023

This is why Paige is the best in the business. Her content is always great, but there are a lot of people with great content. It doesn’t always come down to just great content.

It’s the ability to recognize when something isn’t working, then give it an on the fly upgrade, that’s what puts Paige in a class all her own.

That’s just natural ability. I’m not sure everyone has what it takes to pull these types of moves off.