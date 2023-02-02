College Basketball Player Who Suffered Testicular Injury Gets Medical Bills Covered By Brilliant NIL Deal

Videos by OutKick

Medical bills are expensive, but Brevin Galloway is getting some help. Clemson basketball’s sixth-year senior guard signed one of the most unique NIL deals to date.

Galloway, who played four years at Charleston and last season at Boston College, suffered a medical emergency at the end of January. Although the Tigers officially listed it as an ‘abdominal injury,’ he revealed to the world that it was actually a testicular injury in a hilarious post-surgery Instagram video.

A likely loopy Galloway did not leave anything to the imagination as he broke down his ailment in great detail. He was in good spirits and looked forward to being “spoiled” in his recovery.

In the time since the unfortunate incident, Galloway quickly turned around and capitalized on the hilarious viral video with nut/ball-themed merchandise.

While the T-shirts and hoodie sales should help offset some of the cost, medical bills add up.

That is where Galloway’s newest NIL deal comes into play. It will help eliminate that cost.

Galloway revealed in his viral video that the doctor suggested his injury was because he was “wearing loose boxers.”

A men’s underwear brand immediately had a lightbulb go off. He partnered ‘Shinesty’ and the press release is a trip!

Shinesty partners with Brevin Galloway.

The terms of the agreement are not disclosed. But the deal is going to make sure that all of Galloway’s deductible will be covered. Shinesty is also providing its newest spokesperson with ball hammock pouch underwear to ensure that he does not suffer such an injury ever again.

Brevin Galloway returned to practice Thursday for the first time since his unfortunate medical mishap. As he stepped back onto the hardwood, his underwear provided him with the support that he needs and he knows his medical bills are covered!