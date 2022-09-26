Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show On Hold Amid Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

SiriusXM will not be airing Brett Favre’s weekly radio show due to his involvement in an ongoing investigation looking at misused funds taken from a Mississippi welfare program, according to entertainment outlet Variety. His radio spot last aired on Sept. 13.

“The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray” has been indefinitely shelved as the investigation looks at Favre’s role in abusing federal funds.

BRETT FAVRE QUESTIONED BY FBI OVER WELFARE FRAUD CASE

As OutKick’s Mark Harris reported, “Favre is in the middle of what is the biggest public fraud case in the history of Mississippi. $77 million was funneled away from a program for needy families. Mississippi is known as the poorest state in the country.”

Favre was allegedly paid $1.1 million for speaking events he never attended. The Mississippi Department of Human Services sued Favre for his involvement in the scheme, and the FBI previously met with the 52-year-old regarding the $1.1 million.

The former Green Bay Packers QB was also accused of partaking in a scheme to redirect money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund, alongside Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Resources John Davis and department founder Nancy New.

“If you were to pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre asked New, in a text thread unveiled by Mississippi Today. Part of their scheme involved using $5 million in federal assistance toward a new University of Southern Mississippi volleyball facility.