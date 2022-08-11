Brett Favre Reveals The Shocking Number Of Concussions He Thinks He’s Suffered

Former Packers star Brett Favre thinks he’s suffered a shocking number of concussions.

Favre was an absolute superstar quarterback during his days with the Green Bay Packers, and he was still a force to be reckoned with later in his career with the Jets and Vikings.

It’s also no secret he got banged up during his playing days. Now, he’s made a stunning claim about how much head trauma he went through during his career.

Brett Favre thinks he’s suffered “thousands” of concussions. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play — that’s a concussion. So, based on that, [I’ve suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs … but I was still able to play,” the Super Bowl champion explained during an appearance on “The Bubba Army.”

Brett Favre believes he’s suffered serious head trauma. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Favre has opened up about head injuries. Previously, the former Packers gunslinger said there are entire chunks of his life that he doesn’t remember.

Favre has also advocated for youth football players to push back the age of allowing tackling in the sport.

Former Packers QB Brett Favre talks about his head trauma. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Now, he’s on record stating he thinks he’s suffered “thousands” of concussions. It’s a shocking and troubling claim.

Given the NFL’s issues with CTE’s, it’s also definitely not something Roger Goodell wants spreading all over the media.

Brett Favre is one of the most famous players in league history. You don’t want a guy like that talking about how his brain has changed forever because of the sport we all love.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre thinks he’s suffered “thousands” of concussions. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Football can be a dangerous sport, and Favre has clearly experienced the impact of many hits.