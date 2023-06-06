Brett Favre Is Shocked People Are Even Talking About Men Being Allowed In Women’s Locker Rooms, Says The Days Of Civility Are Gone

Videos by OutKick

Brett Favre is stunned by the public discourse in the country when it comes to many issues.

The NFL Hall of Famer sat down with Donald Trump Jr. for a wide-ranging interview, and he made it clear he’s shocked by the topics people are entertaining.

Specifically, as the father of women, Brett Favre is baffled people are entertaining the idea of biological men going anywhere near women’s locker rooms and bathrooms.

Brett Favre is stunned by transgender discourse and lack of civility. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre sounds off on the discourse in America.

“I can’t believe we’re even having the conversation about guys being able to go in the girl’s bathroom. I know there’s way more to it than that, but I got daughters,” the legendary NFL passer said during an interview with Brett Favre.

The former Packers star also believes the days of civility and just minding your own business are long gone.

“I think the days of, ‘I wake up, I do what I’m supposed to do. Do the right thing. I go to work. I pay my taxes, and I expect everyone does the same thing and we just live in harmony.’ Those days are over. So, if we don’t start speaking up and uniting, it’s going to be even worse than it is now,” Favre further explained in the interview. You can watch his full comments below.

People (the left) aren’t happy with Brett Favre’s thoughts meaning he is making perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/UMBcV4fUBr — ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) June 6, 2023

Favre raises some good points.

Favre’s best point is by far and away his one about how the days of just minding your business seem to be over.

The average American wants to just be left alone and live their life. That’s the way it was pretty much forever. That was the standard.

Now, things are very different. Cancel culture runs rampant in America. Crack an edgy joke? You’re done. Don’t have the right beliefs that align with mainstream media? Best of luck to you. Make an honest mistake? Your career is over.

Look at what happened to Ben Mintz for proof of that fact. He was fired for singing rap lyrics.

Compassion, grace and mercy used to be attributes praised in America.



Barstool firing Ben Mintz and the Oakland A's suspending Glen Kuiper for making honest mistakes is proof those days are gone.



Losers hiding behind computer screens now just want blood. https://t.co/Geb4nFnX49 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 8, 2023

Also, gone are the days of live and let live, unfortunately. You will now be forced to care. The world Brett Favre described is what we should all hope for.

Live your life, raise your family, do your job and enjoy being left alone while living in this great country. That’s just not the case anymore. Favre is 100% correct on that issue.

Brett Favre rips the state of America’s discourse. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Do you agree with Favre’s assessment? Let us know in the comments below.