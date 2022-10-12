Oklahoma Fan Pulls Cowardly Move With Brent Venables

At least one Oklahoma fan thinks he might have a few ideas for head coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners are currently 3-3, and the program is coming off a humiliating 49-0 loss to bitter rival Texas this past weekend.

Things are going real poorly for the squad in Norman at the moment.

Oklahoma fan messaged Brent Venables unsolicited advice. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Well, Venables is in luck because a fan got their hands on his cell number, and shot him a few ideas. However, when the Sooners head coach reached back out, the fan went silent.

You just hate to see a potentially riveting exchange fall apart before it even gets started.

Brent Venables says someone found his phone number and gave him some ideas … but he never returned correspondence after Venables reached back out.



“Interesting” — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 11, 2022

Oklahoma is down bad, but this is a bad look for the fan.

If you’re going to text the coach of your team with unsolicited advice, you should at least have the guts to respond.

It’s not complicated. If you’re going to text a head coach, you better be ready to return fire if he responds. If you’re not, don’t even hit the send button to begin with.

It’s definitely a cowardly move to hit up Venables and then ghost him once he hits you back. After all, the fan thought he had some great ideas.

Brent Venables and the Sooners are off to a rough start. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Maybe, just maybe, Venables was genuinely interested. At the very least, he wanted to probe a little further. Unfortunately, the fan went MIA, and with a dangerous Kansas team looming on the horizon, he only has himself to blame if the Sooners lose Saturday.

What if his advice for Venables would have been the difference maker, but he just didn’t have the courage to explain it to the head coach in Norman.

Oklahoma is 3-3 through six games. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

If you want to be a big boy and deal with millionaire coaches, don’t run and hide once they respond. It’s shockingly simple.