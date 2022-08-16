Oklahoma Coach Reveals How The Team Handled Cale Gundy Resigning

Brent Venables is very happy with how his team has handled the situation surrounding Cale Gundy resigning.

The longtime Sooners assistant and former player recently resigned after he used a “shameful and hurtful” word while reading a player’s iPad during a film session.

The situation has dominated the college football news cycle, and it’s still not known what exactly Gundy said that caused him to resign after decades with the program.

However, Venables is happy with how everyone has handled the situation.

Brent Venables says the Sooners haven’t allowed Cale Gundy’s resignation to become a distraction. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

“All things considered, they’ve handled everything great and not allowed it to become a distraction. You gotta go through some mud sometimes. You gotta get scarred up. You gotta go through some things, and that’s how you go get better. You don’t go get better and improve through ease and comfort in anything,” Venables told ESPN.

Cale Gundy resigned from the Oklahoma Sooners after reading a word off a player’s iPad. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The first-year Oklahoma head coach also called the situation with Cale Gundy “very complex and very difficult.”

What did former Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy say? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

According to reports that came out in the initial aftermath of Gundy resigning, players didn’t want him to leave the program and former Sooner star Joe Mixon openly ripped the situation.

No matter how you slice it, the situation with Gundy, Venables and the Sooners has been a massive distraction for the program.

The head coach of the team might want to claim it’s not, but whenever a coach’s resignation is shrouded in secrecy and allegations of racially-charged behavior, people are going to ask questions and be interested.

Brent Venables addresses Cale Gundy resigning. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the players can just focus on winning and let the staff and administrators deal with everything else.