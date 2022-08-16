Breiden Fehoko’s Dad Had Himself A Night At The Chargers Preseason Game

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko may have been the one on the field, but his dad was in the stands, stealing the show.

During the Chargers’ 29-22 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Fehoko just happened to be wearing a mic when one of the in-stadium cameras caught his dad cutting a rug in the stands and displayed it on the big screen.

https://twitter.com/chargers/status/1559367429037236224?s=20&t=80RSE45BkBQO9A00Z6glRw

Seeing his dad on the screen caught the former LSU Tiger off-guard, startled, he yelled, “Hey, that’s my dad!”

Old man Fehoko has some go-to moves. The lizard tongue thing and the chest pound are two notable favorites. There was even a leg kick thrown in for good measure that put Elaine Benes’ little kicks to shame.

“They gave that man more TV time than me, bruh,” Fehoko said as he and some teammates cracked up on the sidelines.

He may be right. The 6-foot-3 300-pound Honolulu-native is entering his third NFL season, and if his dad keeps this up, he’s well on his way to being a fixture on the SoFi Stadium big screen.

You’ve got to love seeing that you’re never too successful to be a little embarrassed by your parents.

